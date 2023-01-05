Zora Lee Arredondo, 97 of Patterson passed away Saturday, December 24th at St. Francis Nursing Home in Turlock.
Mrs. Arredondo was born in Harland, Kentucky and has been a long-time resident of Patterson for over 60 years. She had been a homemaker for 67 years and a co-business owner of Arredondo Labor Camp for over 50 years. She was a member and past president of Soroptimist International of Patterson, past co-president of the former Del Puerto Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of Del Puerto Hospital, California Women for Agriculture, Friends of the Patterson Library, Red Hat Society, the Patterson – Westley Chamber of Commerce and also a member of the Preceptor Xi Phi sorority. She was named Stanislaus County “Pioneer” Woman of the Year in 2006.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Arredondo (Louisa) of Patterson; 7 grandchildren, David (Nelie), Eric (Courtney), Clint (Gwen), Linda, Dax, Tara (Carlos), Jerry (Judy); 24 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Arredondo; sons, Davy and Tommy Arredondo; 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 great granddaughters, 1 great-great grandson and her parents, Euel and Lula Fields.
Graveside service Wednesday, January 11th at 1pm at Patterson District Cemetery.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.