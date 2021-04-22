Patterson's Past: 25 Years Ago- Jeanna Barbaste places perfect suicide squeeze bunt en route to victory

25 Years Ago – April 18, 1996
The Stanislaus County Planning Commission will meet this Thursday to determine whether or not storm run-off from the Patterson Gateway Project will be allowed to drain into the Delta-Mendota Canal.
Work on the Patterson Business Park located at the corner of North First St. and Walnut Avenue has commenced once again. Once completed the park will house light industry and possibility some commercial properties as well.
The fifth-ranked Patterson Tigers (4-1 TVL, 10-1 overall) defeated the third-rank Hughson Huskies (4-1 TVL, 11-3 overall) 2-0 on the home diamond. Jennifer Klein pitched a 4-hit shutout and Jeanna Barbaste placed a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to score Maria Virgen with the only run the Tigers needed for the win.
The Patterson branch of Wells Fargo Bank will be closing on Aug. 10, 1996.
50 Years Ago – April 15, 1971
Volunteers will accept the challenge this weekend of cleaning up the rural roadways on the West Side.
Patterson’s fire rate, used by Insurance companies when setting premiums, has dropped from a class 8 to a seven, which is good news for local residents.
Candidates running for the school board will answer questions and debate the issues this Sunday night at the Covenant Church, the first such candidates’ night to be held locally. Ron Swift will moderate the program.
Elwood Schut has been named the Cal-Farm Insurance Agent of the Year for the combined states of California, Washington, Nevada, and Hawaii.
75 Years Ago – April 19, 1946
Plans for a two-day rodeo here in mid-July have been announced by the Patterson Rodeo Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Tyler were given a surprise housewarming at their new home on Walnut Avenue.
Plans for a VW Post in Patterson are now being made.
Leo Ghisletta has received his discharge from the Navy after two years on duty that included sub-chasing in the Pacific.
100 Years Ago – April 21, 1921
Work is expected to begin very soon on the new Commercial Bank building.
A benefit movie starring Mary Pickford will be given at the Patterson Theater by the Colony Club. The film is the new version of “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farms”.
An unseasonable frost on two consecutive mornings has hurt the apricot and peach crops in this area.
The discussion was hot and sometimes personal when a public meeting was held to select a location for a new school. No decision was made, and a committee was appointed.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
