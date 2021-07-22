Patterson's Past: 25 years ago- Tony Lomeli Jr. named three-sport All American

25 Years Ago – July 23, 1996
The Stanislaus County Fair opens today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. with Westside Day. Host towns are Patterson, Westley, Crows Landing and Newman.
Miss Patterson Renee Verhaegen and Miss Newman Krisiey Rocha will be the hostesses for the night.
A second candidate took out nomination papers Wednesday and intends to seek the position of mayor of Patterson.
Richard Dodds, a Pacific Bell employee took out papers Wednesday morning at city hall. He intends to challenge incumbent mayor Tim Durbin in the Nov. 5th election.
Athletic honors continue to pile up for recent PHS graduate Tony Lomeli Jr. He is one of seven California student-athletes to be named a three-sport All-American by Student Sports.
50 Years Ago – July 22, 1971
Karl Reimer is opening a bicycle shop on North Third Street.
Local boat racer Ernie Rose, who has won 11 national titles, will be gunning this weekend on Lake Yosemite to make it an even dozen. Mechanical failures have knocked him out the race the past two years.
Ground soon will be broken for 14 new apartment units behind Highway 33 businesses and just off K Street.
Citizens Savings and Loan Association of San Francisco has applied to open a mobile office here.
Seventeen Patterson Boy Scouts this week are on a 50-mile hike on the John Muir Trail, accompanied by adults Ernie Moeller J.C. Cox, and Jim Muller.
75 Years Ago – July 26, 1946
Anna Magee, Patterson’s librarian for nearly 25 years died this week at age 62. She was known for her unselfish service to many in the community, and the library will be closed on Tuesday in her memory.
The congregation of the Assembly of God Church will hold a special meeting Monday to burn the mortgage on the parsonage, according to Pastor Henry Vancil.
100 Years Ago – July 26, 1921
The school board this week decided to proceed with the construction of a new grammar school between Fifth and Sixth streets in the north end of town. Contractor Earl Hibbard will do the work, the contract totaling just under $60,000.
The shipment of local peaches is about to begin, and although the crop looks large the price is not. Paid $100 to $110 a ton a year ago, growers this year are expecting only $30 to $35.
The Southern Pacific is asking permission to discontinue two daily passenger train runs on the West Side, leaving local residents with only one train each day each way.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.