Following is the text of the letter, dated June 9, that Planning Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson sent to the Tracy City Council.
Madam Mayor, Council Members,
I am writing to inform you of my resignation as Chairman of the Tracy Planning Commission and member of the Commission effective immediately.
I have served my country for 14 total years as a military officer, this city for 7 years as a commissioner, 15 years as a Chamber board member and first Black Chairman of the Chamber. I am proud of my contributions and service to the city of Tracy and country and no one can say that my integrity was ever compromised.
Therefore I can no longer perform the duties set forth in the Government Code for this commission when council may change direction on a whim and not be forced to substantiate the reasoning beyond a simple majority vote and the city attorney does not remain impartial when advising the council on matters. I have witnessed too much of this in my tenure with this city and no longer support bad government. This is not good for business nor for the greater community, so therefore I choose to no longer be a part of this government.
The historical and continued performance of our council is the reason why qualified citizens do not step up and participate in our governmental process. What we get is self-serving individuals that want recognition at events and have no idea how to govern by policy. Communities get the government they deserve, if the electorate keeps electing the types of people we currently have as council members, then no one should be surprised by the toxicity.
Sincerely,
Albert C. Hudson Jr.
