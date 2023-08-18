Aug 10
12:24 a.m. Ambulance follow up, Marguerite Lane and Bella Flora Lane
1:36 a.m. Assist other agency, North Sixth Street
3:33 a.m. Fight, E Street/ South Sixth Street
5:35 a.m. Residential burglary, D Street
6:26 a.m. Suspicious Persons, Fifth South Rogers Road
7:42 a.m. Residential Burglary, Poppy Avenue
8:18 a.m. Alarm Robbery, E Street
9:38 a.m., Lost/Missing child under sixteen, Brangus Lane/Shorthorn Street
10:27 a.m. Passing Bad Checks, West Las Palmas Avenue/Del Puerto Avenue
10:48 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, Del Puerto Avenue
12.22 p.m. Vehicle code violation, Ashwood Lane
12:36 p.m. Vehicle code violation, Belmont Drive
2:24 p.m. Accident minor injuries, Keystone Pacific Parkway
3:22 p.m. Alarm Robbery, Sperry Avenue
3:28 p.m. Suspicious Persons, Roadrunner Drive
5:39 p.m. Property Damage, Del Puerto Avenue
5:56 p.m. Malicious Mischief, Sperry Avenue
7:13 p.m. Domestic Battery, Sweet Pea Drive
7:25 p.m. Civil, South First Street
10:14 p.m. Spousal Abuse, Lorelei Lane
11:12 p.m. Trespassing, Sperry Avenue
Aug 11
5:57 a.m. Audible burglary alarm, Blue Heron Drive
5:58 a.m. Accident with injuries, Ivy Avenue/North Second Street
7:25 a.m. Commercial Burglary, Sperry Avenue
11:25 a.m. Commercial Burglary, Sperry Avenue
12:35 p.m. Public Nuisance, Sperry Avenue
12:42 p.m. Grand Theft, Keystone Pacific Parkway
2:26 p.m. Annoying phone calls, Payne Street
3:18 p.m. Commercial alarm, South First Street
3:31 p.m. Commercial alarm, South First street
3:44 p.m. Illegally parked vehicle, Grebe Lane
4:10 p.m. Property Damage, East Las Palmas Avenue
4:50 p.m. Suspicious persons, M street
5:48 p.m. Residential Burglary alarm, Cliff Swallow Drive
7:14 p.m. Lost/Missing person over sixteen, Angus Street
7:53 p.m. Spousal abuse, Paramatta Drive
10:17 p.m. Disturbance between neighborhoods, Cherry Blossom Lane
10:32 p.m. Verbal fight, Noble Park Circle
11:08 Noise Disturbance, Poppy Avenue/South Del Puerto Avenue
11:49 p.m. Suspicious Persons, Samantha Creek Drive
Aug 12
12:00 a.m. Noise Disturbance, South Del Puerto Avenue
1:11 a.m. Investigation, South Del Puerto Avenue
1:22 a.m. HBC, South Third Street
2:00 a.m. Drunk in Public, South Third Street
2:39 a.m. Audible Burglary Alarm, Renzo Lane
2:40 a.m. Resisting Arrest, Gaugin Way
5:25 a.m. Audible Burglary Alarm, Renzo Lane
9:58 a.m. Audible Burglary alarm, Miraggio Drive
12:31 p.m. Vehicle Code violation, East Las Palmas Avenue
12:58 p.m. Cruelty to Animals, Sperry Avenue
2:30 p.m. Felony Vandalism, South Second Street
3:04 p.m. Trespassing, South Third Street
7:11 p.m. Family Fight, Wiltshire Drive
10:12 p.m. Spousal Abuse, Wiltshire Drive
11:15 p.m. Family Fight, Logan Way
11:38 p.m. Noise Disturbance, Ridge Creek Lane
Aug 13
2:45 a.m. Stolen vehicle, North Third Street
3:28 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, Walnut Avenue
9:02 a.m. Suspicious Person, North Third Street
9:14 a.m. Penal Code Violation, Walnut Avenue
9:52 a.m. CVC illegally, Saffron Way/Walnut Avenue
9:53 a.m. Suspicious Persons, West Las Palmas Avenue
11:18 a.m. Felony vandalism, Sperry Avenue
12:38 p.m. Drunk in Public, Moray Way
3:20 p.m. Person Down, Longhorn Lane
7:33 p.m. Suspicious person, Sperry Avenue/West Las Palmas Avenue
8:55 p.m. Family Fight, Shearwater Drive
9:20 p.m. Fireworks, South Third Street
11:31 p.m. Sounds of Shots Fired, South Second Street
