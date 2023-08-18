Aug 10

12:24 a.m. Ambulance follow up, Marguerite Lane and Bella Flora Lane

1:36 a.m. Assist other agency, North Sixth Street

3:33 a.m. Fight, E Street/ South Sixth Street

5:35 a.m. Residential burglary, D Street

6:26 a.m. Suspicious Persons, Fifth South Rogers Road

7:42 a.m. Residential Burglary, Poppy Avenue

8:18 a.m. Alarm Robbery, E Street

9:38 a.m., Lost/Missing child under sixteen, Brangus Lane/Shorthorn Street

10:27 a.m. Passing Bad Checks, West Las Palmas Avenue/Del Puerto Avenue

10:48 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, Del Puerto Avenue

12.22 p.m. Vehicle code violation, Ashwood Lane

12:36 p.m. Vehicle code violation, Belmont Drive

2:24 p.m. Accident minor injuries, Keystone Pacific Parkway

3:22 p.m. Alarm Robbery, Sperry Avenue

3:28 p.m. Suspicious Persons, Roadrunner Drive

5:39 p.m. Property Damage, Del Puerto Avenue

5:56 p.m. Malicious Mischief, Sperry Avenue

7:13 p.m. Domestic Battery, Sweet Pea Drive

7:25 p.m. Civil, South First Street

10:14 p.m. Spousal Abuse, Lorelei Lane

11:12 p.m. Trespassing, Sperry Avenue

Aug 11

5:57 a.m. Audible burglary alarm, Blue Heron Drive

5:58 a.m. Accident with injuries, Ivy Avenue/North Second Street

7:25 a.m. Commercial Burglary, Sperry Avenue

11:25 a.m. Commercial Burglary, Sperry Avenue

12:35 p.m. Public Nuisance, Sperry Avenue

12:42 p.m. Grand Theft, Keystone Pacific Parkway

2:26 p.m. Annoying phone calls, Payne Street

3:18 p.m. Commercial alarm, South First Street

3:31 p.m. Commercial alarm, South First street

3:44 p.m. Illegally parked vehicle, Grebe Lane

4:10 p.m. Property Damage, East Las Palmas Avenue

4:50 p.m. Suspicious persons, M street

5:48 p.m. Residential Burglary alarm, Cliff Swallow Drive

7:14 p.m. Lost/Missing person over sixteen, Angus Street

7:53 p.m. Spousal abuse, Paramatta Drive

10:17 p.m. Disturbance between neighborhoods, Cherry Blossom Lane

10:32 p.m. Verbal fight, Noble Park Circle

11:08 Noise Disturbance, Poppy Avenue/South Del Puerto Avenue

11:49 p.m. Suspicious Persons, Samantha Creek Drive

Aug 12

12:00 a.m. Noise Disturbance, South Del Puerto Avenue

1:11 a.m. Investigation, South Del Puerto Avenue

1:22 a.m. HBC, South Third Street

2:00 a.m. Drunk in Public, South Third Street

2:39 a.m. Audible Burglary Alarm, Renzo Lane

2:40 a.m. Resisting Arrest, Gaugin Way

5:25 a.m. Audible Burglary Alarm, Renzo Lane

9:58 a.m. Audible Burglary alarm, Miraggio Drive

12:31 p.m. Vehicle Code violation, East Las Palmas Avenue

12:58 p.m. Cruelty to Animals, Sperry Avenue

2:30 p.m. Felony Vandalism, South Second Street

3:04 p.m. Trespassing, South Third Street

7:11 p.m. Family Fight, Wiltshire Drive

10:12 p.m. Spousal Abuse, Wiltshire Drive

11:15 p.m. Family Fight, Logan Way

11:38 p.m. Noise Disturbance, Ridge Creek Lane

Aug 13

2:45 a.m. Stolen vehicle, North Third Street

3:28 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, Walnut Avenue

9:02 a.m. Suspicious Person, North Third Street

9:14 a.m. Penal Code Violation, Walnut Avenue

9:52 a.m. CVC illegally, Saffron Way/Walnut Avenue

9:53 a.m. Suspicious Persons, West Las Palmas Avenue

11:18 a.m. Felony vandalism, Sperry Avenue

12:38 p.m. Drunk in Public, Moray Way

3:20 p.m. Person Down, Longhorn Lane

7:33 p.m. Suspicious person, Sperry Avenue/West Las Palmas Avenue

8:55 p.m. Family Fight, Shearwater Drive

9:20 p.m. Fireworks, South Third Street

11:31 p.m. Sounds of Shots Fired, South Second Street

