The CZU August Lightning Complex Fire continues to affect residents far and wide in Santa Cruz County. Thousands of people are evacuated from their homes and experiencing loss due to fires all across the West Coast and beyond. What a remarkable time. Amidst the layers of hardship farmers continue to work in the fields and orchards. It is peak season in California and ALL FIVE FARMERS' MARKETS IN OUR LOCAL NORTH COUNTY CIRCUIT ARE OPEN.
The Westside Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market reopened on September 5th, the Felton Farmers’ Market reopened on September 8th and the SCOTTS VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET REOPENS this Saturday, September 12th, in a NEW TEMPORARY LOCATION. For the remainder of the 2020 season this market will be hosted in the Scotts Valley Square Shopping Center in the old Kmart parking lot off of Mount Hermon Road. Thank you to the Pratt Family for making this space available to us and to everyone who hustled to find the SV Market a temporary new home while the CalFire headquarters continues to operate out of our standard market location.
Seeing your faces through this trying time is heartwarming. Witnessing the community’s dedication to regional, responsible growers in spite of all that is going on is strengthening. The fires in Santa Cruz County have personally impacted many of the farms in our membership. Some have lost homes, infrastructure, mature orchards and vehicles. All have lost opportunities to sell due to market closures. If the farmers’ markets and local farms are dear to you please come out and join us for your weekly shopping. If you are unable, our hearts are with you and we eagerly await your return.
The variety of organic, high quality produce is out of this world right now. In addition, there is a unique selection of weekly and rotating local chefs, food trucks and artisan food represented at the markets – simple and small pleasures abound. We all need joy where we can find it in this particular moment. Come find some with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.