Recently, the Friends commissioned a mural to further enhance the library's patio and chose Bruce Harman, a professional artist located in Santa Cruz who has created murals in and around the county.
A whimsical nature scene now overlays two sides of a dismal concrete
structure. It features an oak tree and surrounding countryside punctuated with animals, flying books and even a bookworm and sloth. “We are excited to complement our beautiful patio with this stunning mural,” said Sylvia Lee, President of the Friends of the Scotts Valley Library.
Please stop by and enjoy the mural and patio, one of the more relaxing places in Scotts Valley to read or work under a shade umbrella surrounded by the lovely mural and lush greenery.
