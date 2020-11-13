The journey to living your best, healthiest, quality of life isn’t black and white. We are emotional beings and nothing is cut and dry. When we have a bad or stressful day at work, or when we have a heated argument with our partner, friend or family member, the most common thing to turn to is a vice to try to make us feel better. Whether it be having a drink, lighting a cigarette, grabbing your favorite ice cream, or even retail therapy. These all are temporary bandaids to the source of the problem.
In these moments, it’s not common for humans to turn to healthy behavior such as lacing up your athletic shoes and hitting the pavement for a run, or jumping on your bike and riding out to a trailhead to clear your mind in nature. As humans, we want instant gratification, which is only a momentary feeling or solution.
This “mentality” also ties in with fitness. Most of us want to look good and feel good, but very few really commit to the work of getting your body there. We try every diet trend out there to get that quick fix. Which only compromises our metabolism and we end up gaining the weight all back—if not more.
Being fit and getting in shape starts first in the mind. Having a healthy mind will set you up with a healthy mindset. If you have trouble staying consistent, finding your routine or battling willpower, then you will most likely not achieve the lasting results you want. I admit I’ve followed and bought into all sorts of trends, only to find out they really don’t work for the long haul. Don’t get me wrong, initially these trends feel good, but they are definitely not a lifelong lifestyle change.
Most folks will never magically fall into a habit of working out. Habits are automatic and many times unconscious: brushing your teeth, biting your nails or locking your car doors. Despite what some may believe about building a habit of working out, I don’t know many people who are able to skip the ‘whole conscious decision making’ to decide that fitness is a priority in their lives. The truth is, some patterns or behaviors you can automate, and others you have to put in the work. Fitness ‘habits’ are not magical unicorns some people grasp and others don’t. Making fitness a part of your life is a choice. Every single day. Even if most days the choice isn’t an easy one.
Being accountable and showing up for yourself will pay off in the long run. It may never become a natural habit, but at least you will become familiar with trusting yourself to follow through and keeping the commitment you’ve made.
Change your words, change your mindset.
Words are powerful. In a critical moment, they can motivate you or burst your bubble. Simply changing the way you think and taking charge of what occupies your mind can improve your physical health and well-being. Positive thinking won’t cure everything, but a healthy mindset is a key component to a healthy body. Regular fitness can not only help your body heal and become stronger, but it will also help heal your mind and soul. Remember, within a healthy body resides a healthy mind and training can act as a natural and the most powerful antidepressant in the world.
Ashley LaMorte is a nationally certified fitness instructor and has been in the fitness industry for many years. Over the years Ashley has gotten the opportunity to instruct group X boot camps at gyms and train private clients from all walks of life, all over the bay area. She now has her own mobile fitness business LaMorte Lift. You can learn more about Ashley at LaMorteLift.com
