Christopher David Ow, a member of the prominent Santa Cruz real estate family, died recently in a Southern California motorcycle accident, according to sources close to the family. He was 54.
Ow managed the family’s King’s Village Shopping Center in Scotts Valley and was a motocross enthusiast.
A graduate of Soquel High School, Ow attended Cabrillo College and Chico State University, where he studied business management.
Tributes started pouring in as word spread on social media. Longtime friend Danny Reber called him “a good man and a kind and gentle soul.”
“He was one of the sweetest guys I ever met,” said family friend Geoffrey Dunn. “He was very devoted to his family.”
He is survived by parents David and Judy Ow, daughter Amber, son Austin, significant other Carmen Morales, sisters Karen and Courtney and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
