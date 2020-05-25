Dear Business Leaders,
We need to hear from you! We ask that you please take part in this survey, which will be critical in relaying information to our County Health Director - and help provide business driven guidance on the best reopening practices and ideas in your industry.
Our objectives are: 1) to identify needs from businesses in our community across industry sectors; 2) better assess appropriate business resources; and 3) gather recommendations from you about how our county can best respond to our local business needs.
Your feedback is critical and will help us focus our resources and response where it is most needed. The survey should take fewer than 5-7 minutes to complete. Please click here to take the survey. Responses will be reported in aggregate. Working together as a community, we can help foster workable guidelines that take into consideration the needs of business.
Sincerely,
Mayor Randy Johnson and Vice Mayor Derek Timm
We need to hear from you! We ask that you please take part in this survey, which will be critical in relaying information to our County Health Director - and help provide business driven guidance on the best reopening practices and ideas in your industry.
Our objectives are: 1) to identify needs from businesses in our community across industry sectors; 2) better assess appropriate business resources; and 3) gather recommendations from you about how our county can best respond to our local business needs.
Your feedback is critical and will help us focus our resources and response where it is most needed. The survey should take fewer than 5-7 minutes to complete. Please click here to take the survey. Responses will be reported in aggregate. Working together as a community, we can help foster workable guidelines that take into consideration the needs of business.
Sincerely,
Mayor Randy Johnson and Vice Mayor Derek Timm
The City of Scotts Valley Local Business Recovery Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.