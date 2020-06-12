On March 13th Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County temporarily closed their doors to ensure the safety of their members and staff amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, rather than retreat they have responded with resiliency and determination to ensure continuance of programs for youth and families by offering childcare to essential and emergency workers and developing structured summer camp sessions that are fun, safe and designed to prepare kids for reentering school.
Most summers the Club serves 400 kids a day at their three Clubhouses but in order to comply with local and CDC COVID-19 regulations, the number of kids they can serve this summer is just 120 kids for each (2) 4-week session. The cost per session is $400 per member and priority was given to essential and emergency workers and youth at risk. Both sessions were filled within a couple of days.
Due to current financial hardships a majority of families are currently experiencing, requests for scholarships have doubled. This coupled with a heavy loss in Club revenue due to cancelled and postponed fundraising events, a decline in Business Partner Program revenue and loss in summer camp registration fees is creating a deep strain on the Club’s resources.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County is asking for financial support for their summer scholarship program. The goal is to raise $50,000 by June 19. Donors can sponsor a member for a week of camp for as little as $100.
Donations can be mailed to BGCSCC, 543 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or on-line at boysandgirlsclub.info.
