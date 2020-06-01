As businesses are able to open back up for in-store sales and the reopening of other business sectors is on the horizon, the City of Scotts Valley wants to support these efforts by providing up to 100 businesses with a Restart Toolkit, including one free gallon of locally produced hand sanitizer and 50 disposable face masks.
Toolkits will be available for pickup in front of Scotts Valley City Hall (1 Civic Center Drive) on Monday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 2nd from 9-10 am. Businesses must fill out this form to receive a toolkit.
THE PROCESS:
- Fill out the form and choose a pickup window.
- During the selected window, business representative pulls up to City Hall in vehicle and pops trunk or unlocks door.
- Representative gives identifying business information through window.
- Masked/gloved City representative will place toolkit in car and shut trunk/door.
- Get back to business!
We are so grateful to all of our Scotts Valley businesses from providing outstanding service to our community. We look forward to continuing to partner with you to get our local economy thriving again.
Sincerely,
City of Scotts Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.