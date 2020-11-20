Coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ10) is a natural, vitamin-like compound that all cells need to make energy. It is both an anti-inflammatory and a powerful antioxidant that your body produces naturally and found in all human cells.
CoQ10 is found in meat, fish and whole grains. The amount of CoQ10 found in these dietary sources, however, is not enough to significantly increase CoQ10 levels in your body. As a supplement CoQ10 is manufactured by fermenting beets and sugar cane with special strains of yeast.
Research revealed that the body’s production of CoQ10 peaks in a person’s 20s and then decreases with increasing age. At 65 a person’s production of COQ10 is likely to be less than half of a 25-year-old. In the research laboratory, treatment with CoQ10 extends the life span of mice by about 50 percent.
An article in the journal “Cardiovascular Pharmacology” scientists stated: “One of the natural products which may have significant cardiovascular protective effect is coenzyme Q10... It has been shown to have beneficial effects in patients with coronary artery disease, hypertension, neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders and migraine. CoQ10 has significant potential for cardiovascular prevention as a standalone nutritional supplement.”
CoQ10 supplementation also lowers levels of inflammatory biomarkers shown to be risk factors for CVD, such as C-reactive protein. Finally, low CoQ10 levels have been associated with greater tissue damage to the heart during a heart attack and the brain during stroke.
Scientists have been studying CoQ10 supplementation for more than 50 years as a therapeutic approach in cardiovascular diseases through the analysis of its clinical impact on patients’ health and quality of life. “CoQ10 supplementation might be useful as an adjuvant in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and myocardial infarction and in associated risk factors such as hypertension, insulin resistance, dyslipidemias and obesity.” That was the conclusion of researchers reported in an April 2020 paper from the medical journal “Antioxidants(Basel)” of over 5,200 abstracts. The scientists also state there are many diseases and degenerative states associated with CoQ10’s deficiency, such as high blood pressure, muscular dystrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, migraine, chronic kidney disease and atrial fibrillation.
In a 2002 study on CoQ10 and Parkinson disease researchers suggested that high doses of CoQ10 might be beneficial for people in the early stages of this progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. Researchers reported CoQ10 was safe and well tolerated at dosages of up to 1200 mg/d. Less disability developed in subjects assigned to CoQ10 than in those assigned to placebo, and the benefit was greatest in subjects receiving the highest dosage.
A study of CoQ10 in the treatment of migraines found this supplement reduced frequency of headaches by about 30% and a 45% reduction in the number of days with headache-related nausea. This study suggests that CoQ10 might make them shorter in duration, and less severe, with a favorable safety profile. It was also noted that CoQ10 was well tolerated.
A study published in the “J Clin Psychopharmacol” in 2018 said researchers were studying the effectiveness of CoQ10 in treating bipolar depression and concluded CoQ10, probably because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, can improve symptoms of depression over a period of eight weeks.
The University of Texas Center for alternative medicine (UTCAM) conducted an extensive human studies literature review of CoQ10. After review of the available studies, UTCAM reports that CoQ10 may provide good results as an extra cancer therapy through antioxidant and immune system enhancing properties.
Richard Goldberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a Masters/Ph.D. from Clayton College (Holistic Nutrition). He was Food Service Manager San Francisco County Jail as well as at Food Service Manager Skyline College. Richard previously was the owner of Garden of Life Natural Food Restaurant and has been a Nutritional Consultant for 35 years. Richard is currently working as a Nutritional Consultant at Felton Nutrition where he provides free nutritional consultations to members of our communities. His views are his own and not necessarily those of the Press Banner.
