The Santa Cruz County Public Health Division announced Thursday that it has awarded $619,900 in health equity grants to 20 organizations to help address disparities among populations impacted by Covid-19.
The funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Although the virus that causes Covid-19 does not discriminate, inequitable access to health and social resources can impact some communities more than others,” said Mimi Hall, director of the Health Services Agency, said in a press release. “The effects of poverty, unemployment and inadequate access to affordable housing and other basic needs makes it more difficult for communities to seek healthcare, stay home from work, quarantine when needed, and sustain resiliency for themselves and their families.”
The awards range from $5,000-$70,000 depending on the scope of the organization’s work.
Grantees were chosen based on their plans to support those most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and address issues that contribute to health inequities, County Health Department spokeswoman Corinne Hyland said.
According to Hyland, Covid-19 has revealed stark inequities in the health and economic security of California’s communities, with particularly alarming disparities based on race and ethnicity. In Santa Cruz County, the Latinx population makes up more than half of all Covid-19 cases, while only being one-third of the overall population.
Awards are representative of the geography of the virus, with the majority of funds going to South Santa Cruz County.
CARES Act Health Equity Grant Awardees
Cabrillo: Student Health Services
City of Watsonville: Watsonville Campesino Appreciation Caravan
Coastal Watershed Council: Watershed Rangers
Community Bridges: Elderday & Family Resource Collective
Dientes Community Dental Care: Integrated Dental Care for Our Community
Easter Seals Central California
Encompass Community Services (PPE4CC)
Family Services Agency of the Central Coast
HOPE Services: Multiple programs
Jacob’s Heart
Janus
Pajaro Valley Prevention & Student Assistance, Inc.
Physicians for a Healthy Central Coast
Salud Para La Gente: Community Health Center
Santa Cruz Community Health Centers: Cradle-Career
Santa Cruz Community Ventures: Familias Con Mas: SEEDS
Second Harvest: Esperanza Community Farms
Tannery World Dance and Cultural Center: Community Programs/Diaspora Project + Community Connection thru COVID
Teen Kitchen Project
Watsonville Law Center
