Below is a list of resources which are currently available to provide financial assistance to small businesses, individuals and sole proprietors in California, particularly those in northern California.
The number, and availability, of relief programs has grown exponentially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, although the list is intended to be comprehensive, it may not include all programs available to you.
Top Priority Tip: Contact your bank.
For the Small Business Administration (SBA) programs, you should promptly reach out to your primary banking partner to determine if they are an SBA approved lender or is otherwise administering any programs made available under the CARES Act and other government initiatives to provide financial assistance to small businesses.
If your bank is not an SBA approved lender, there is also a link below provided by the SBA of a number of approved Lenders. For all other relief programs, you should reach out to the contact specified below for the program. A very high volume of people are already seeking assistance, so it is important to start the process with either your bank or SBA approved lender for the SBA programs, or the organization specified below for the non-SBA programs, as soon as possible.
Program Details
Am I Eligible?
How to Apply?
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS
SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
Type of Relief - Low-interest loans up to the lesser of $10 million or 2.5x average monthly payroll costs. Must be used for employee salaries, wages, sick leave, health benefits, pension benefits, state taxes and payments to independent contractors.
Forgiveness & Deferred Payments - Loans may be fully or partially forgiven (i.e., converted into a grant). Loan payments do not begin for 6 months.
You are eligible if you meet the 7(a) eligibility criteria, which includes:
Note: Certain businesses are ineligible under SBA regulations.
Apply with an SBA approved lender. To find an SBA approved lender, contact your local SBA District Office. You may also check this list of the 100 most active SBA lenders on the SBA website: https://www.sba.gov/article/2020/mar/02/100-most-active-sba-7a-lenders
Download the SBA application formhere: https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/PPP%20Borrower%20Application%20Form.pdf
There are limited program funds available so apply now.
You must submit documentation necessary to establish eligibility (e.g. payroll records, tax filings, etc).
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)
Type of Relief - low-interest loans up to $2 million based on an applicant’s actual economic injury suffered as a result of COVID-19. Can be used for working capital, necessary expenditures, payroll, sick leave, rent or mortgage payments.
Advance - any applicant can also request a $10,000 grant which will be disbursed within 3 days. The advance does not have to be repaid even if the applicant is not approved for the EIDL.
If you meet the 7(a) eligibility criteria (see above) and show you are unable to meet your obligations and pay ordinary expenses as a result of Covid-19, you are eligible.
Apply for EIDL loans and advances directly with the SBA here: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
You must submit the completed loan application and a signed and dated IRS Form 4506-T: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4506t.pdf
.
SBA Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program (EBL)
Type of Relief –loans up to $25,000 for small businesses that have an existing banking relationship with an SBA Express Lender. Loans can be used to bridge gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan.
Pilot Period - EBL loans can be approved through March 13, 2021.
If you are a small business that was operational on March 13, 2020 and meet all other 7(a) loan eligibility criteria (see above), you are eligible.
Contact your bank to determine if it is an SBA Express Lender.
SBA Debt Relief
SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7(a), 504, and microloans for a period of six months. The SBA will also automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a), 504, and microloans issued prior to 09/27/20.
If you have an existing SBA 7(a), 504, or microloan, or obtain a new 7(a), 504 or microloan prior to 09/27/20, you are eligible.
No application necessary. Contact your existing SBA lender to confirm auto payment.
SBA Express Loan Program
Type of Relief –Loans up to $350,000 with accelerated turnaround times.SBA responds to applications within 3 business days. Collateral and personal guarantees may be required.
Subject to availability as program not specifically revised to address Covid 19.
If you are a small business that meets all other 7(a) loan eligibility criteria (see above), you are eligible.
Apply with an SBA approved lender. To find an SBA approved lender, contact your local SBA District Office. You may also check this list of the 100 most active SBA lenders on the SBA website:
SBA Microloan Program
Type of Relief – short-term loans up to $50,000 to assist women, low-income individuals, minority entrepreneurs and other small businesses in need of financial assistance.
Purpose & Requirements – microloans may be used for working capital, supplies, machinery/equipment and fixtures.
Subject to availability as program not specifically revised to address Covid 19.
If you are a small business that meets all other 7(a) loan eligibility requirements (see above), you are eligible.
To obtain microloans greater than $20,000, you must demonstrate you cannot obtain comparable credit elsewhere and have good prospects for success.
Apply through an SBA approved intermediary in your area. To find an approved intermediary, contact your local SBA District Office or view the list of Participating Microloan Intermediary Lenders:
https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/articles/microlenderrpt5_20170621.pdf
SBA 504 Program
Type of Relief – project financing up to $5.5 million for the purchase, lease or improvement of long-term fixed-assets for business operations.
Purpose & Requirements – projects financed must create job opportunities and meet certain community development or public policy goals.
Subject to availability as program not specifically revised to address Covid 19.
You are eligible if you are a small business that either:
Apply for a 504 loan through any Certified Development Company (CDC). You may contact your local SBA District Office or use the SBA’s local assistance search tool to find CDCs in your area.
Learn more on the 504 resource page of the SBA website.
Middle Market Loan Facilities (500-10,000 employees)
Type of Relief – low-interest loans to mid-sized businesses.
Purpose & Requirements –Loan proceeds to be used to retain at least 90% of workforce. Other restrictions apply including no share buybacks or dividends, no outsourcing or offshoring and restrictions on executive compensation during the life of the loan.
If you have between 500-10,000 employees and are either (i) a passenger or cargo air carrier (ii) an entity certified to service, repair, replace or provide overhaul services to air carriers, or (iii) a national security business, you may be eligible.
For more information go to https://home.treasury.gov/cares
STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS IN CALIFORNIA
General Note:
It is recommended that you periodically browse the websites for the city and county where you and your business are located for any updates on small business relief programs that will be offered as time goes on.
In addition, here are additional resources to help guide you:
STATE OF CALIFORNIA
California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Tax Filing Extension
Type of relief – Eligible taxpayers have an additional 3 months to file their return, between now and July 31, 2020. CDTFA has also granted other extension for taxpayers, including extending the filing deadline for refund claims by 60 days for individuals and businesses that are unable to file a timely claim for refund as a result of COVID-19, and extending the tax appeal filing time by 60 days.
Taxpayers are eligible for the tax filing extension if they file a return less than $1,000,000.
The extensions are automatic for those that qualify.
For more information go to
California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Small Business Relief Payment Plans
Type of relief – Small business taxpayers may take advantage of a 12-month, interest-free payment plan for up to $50,000 of sales and use tax liability
You are eligible if your business has less than $5,000,000 in taxable annual sales
For more information go to
Employment Development Department Tax Filing Extension
Type of relief – Employers experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 may request a 60-day extension to file state payroll reports and/or deposit state payroll taxes without penalty or interest.
If your business is directly affected by COVID-19 and can provide the impact of COVID-19 in your written request for the extension, you are eligible.
Business must request the extension in writing within 60 days of the original delinquent date of payment or return.
For more information go to https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm
Extension of State Income Tax Deadline
Type of relief – The Franchise Tax Board has postponed the filing deadline until July 15 for all individuals and businesses for 2019 tax returns and tax return payments, 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments, 2020 LLC taxes and fees, and 2020 non-wage withholding payments.
Taxpayers experiencing any difficulty in filing or paying as a result of COVID-19 are eligible.
Taxpayers claiming this relief should write the name of the state emergency (i.e. COVID-19) in black ink at the top of the tax return to alert the Franchise Tax Board of the special extension period. For e-filing, taxpayers should follow instructions for entering disaster information.
For more information go to https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/news-releases/2020-3-state-postpones-tax-deadlines-until-july-15-due-to-the-covid-19-pandemic.html
California Small Business Loan Guarantee Program (via IBank)
Type of relief – Loan guarantees and direct loans for small businesses experiencing capital access barriers and for those that do not qualify for federal funds.
You are eligible if you are a small business located in California with 1-750 employees that have been negatively impacted or experienced disruption by COVID-19, or are an eligible nonprofit.
For more information go to https://www.ibank.ca.gov/small-business-finance-center/
California Capital Access Program (CalCAP)
Type of relief – The program encourages banks and other financial institutions to make loans to small businesses that have difficulty obtaining financing. Enrolled small businesses may receive more favorable loan terms from a lender if the loan is enrolled in the CalCAP Loan Loss Reserve Program. Additionally, the Loan Loss Reserve program may provide up to 100% coverage as a result of certain loan defaults.
Your bank has to be enrolled to participate in CalCap.
For more information go to https://www.treasurer.ca.gov/cpcfa/calcap/sb/index.asp
Bridge Loan Program – 12-Month Reprieve of State Sales Tax
Type of relief – The governor of California has recently announced a bridge loan program of up to $50,000 for small businesses in California, by means of a 12-month reprieve of state sales tax.
You are eligible if you are a small business taxpayer with less than $5 million in taxable annual sales.
Payment plan requests can be made through our online services system in the coming months.
For more information go to https://abc7.com/6071621/?fbclid=IwAR1GExP8zVqs7Ee4xL6JJVWJYYkLNcmI3NnUANQLZe6nnEelLbJDXxUgKYA
$50 Million Microlending Program for Small Businesses
Type of relief – California has recently launched a $50,000,000 loan program to provide loans to small businesses that might not be eligible for Federal lending programs. The program will be run through the California Infrastructure Economic Development Bank (IBanks).
You are eligible if you are a small businesses located in California with 1-750 employees that have been negatively impacted or experienced disruption by COVID-19.
For more information and to apply go to https://www.ibank.ca.gov/small-business-finance-center/.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Oakland Small Business Emergency Grant Program
Type of Relief – Provides $5,000 to small businesses in Oakland owned by very-low income individuals who suffered financial loss due to Covid-19.
You are eligible if: i) the business owner is “low income”; ii) it is a small business (gross revenue less than or equal to $1,000,000); and iii) the business is located within the City of Oakland and have an Oakland business license.
Application period ended on April 5, 2020. However, the fund may or may not reopen.
For more information and application go to
Oakland- Main Street Launch
Type of Relief – Fund providing micro and small business loans in amounts ranging from $10,000-250,000.10 year loan term with no prepayment penalty with interest rate of WSJ Prime + 4%.
For more information go to http://www.mainstreetlaunch.org/oakland-launch/
Oakland Business Tax Assistance
Type of Relief – Provides waiver of late penalties for small businesses resulting from failure to file taxes due to COVID-19.
For more information:
Contact customer service: 510-238-3704
Email: BTwebsupport@oaklandca.gov
Fremont- Business Tax Suspension
Type of Relief – Suspends tax and interest payments for businesses.
For more information email the City Revenue Division at businesstax@fremon.gov or the Economic Development Department at econdev@fremont.gov
Hayward Community Relief Fund
Type of Relief – Provides grant funding for small businesses.
Application period will open during the week of April 6-10, 2020.
For more information go to https://www.hayward-ca.gov/hayward-community-relief-fund
Alameda Façade Grant Program
Type of relief – Provides grant up to $15,000 for exterior modifications to businesses.
Eligible City of Alameda businesses include retail, restaurant, theaters or service businesses, or commercial properties.
For more information go to https://www.alamedaca.gov/files/assets/public/community-development/economic-development/fy-2019-20-facade-grant-program-revised-guidelines-12-26-19.pdf
Albany Small Business Emergency Loan Fund
Type of relief – Provides small business loans up to $15,000 at 2% interest to businesses who have been affected by Covid-19.
You are eligible if your business has fewer than 40 employees and your business has already applied for state or federal assistance.
For more information and application go to
Emeryville Façade Grant Program
Type of relief – Provides grant up to $75,000 for exterior modifications and upgrades.
You are eligible if your business is located in certain specified areas or on streets as mentioned in the program details. The business cannot be under investigation for violation of City codes.
For more information and application:
http://emeryville.org/DocumentCenter/View/10118/Approved-Program-Guidelines_with-updated-eligibility-map?bidId=
Emeryville Business License Tax and Fire Inspection Rebates
Type of relief – Helps Emeryville business owners save on costs related to business taxes and fire inspection fees.
For more information contact the Small Business support staff person, Emi Theriault at etheriault@emeryville.org
Berkeley Business Continuity Grants
Type of relief – Provides grants up to $10,000 for operational expenses, rent, payroll, and other business related costs.
You are eligible if:
Application period ends April 6, 2020. However, a second round will subsequently open if there is funding leftover from the first round.
For more information go to
Berkeley Revolving Business Loan Fund
Type of relief – Program that provides loans to businesses in amounts typically between $35,000 to $50,000. Loans of up to $100,000 may be offered. Interest rates are at WSJ prime interest rate plus 2%.
You may be eligible if you i) demonstrate retention and/or creation of employment opportunities in Berkeley; ii) Business owner must be creditworthy; and iii) you comply with program regulations and policies.
For more information go to
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Richmond Revolving Loan Fund
Type of relief – Provides loans from $5000-100,000 working capital for small businesses.
If the Applying Business has been in operation for a minimum of one year, and either provides services or hire residents in the City of Richmond or has a business located in the city, you are eligible.
For more information go to https://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/2768/Revolving-Loan-Fund
For application go to
https://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/DocumentCenter/View/38716/Revolving-Loan-Fund-Brochure-2016?bidId=
MONTEREY COUNTY
Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Covid-19 Community Relief Fund
Type of relief – Provides grants between $5000-30,000 to non-profit organizations and public agencies serving Monterey County residents that have been affected by Covid-19.
Must be a nonprofit organization or public agency that serves Monterey County residents. Fiscally sponsored groups are not eligible at this time.
For more information and application:
https://www.cfmco.org/nonprofits/grants/covid-19-relief-grants/
SAN BENITO COUNTY
No specific programs offered by the county or the cities located within. Please visit your local city website and check back for opportunities that may arise. Please also visit the San Benito County website for any updates on relief programs as well.
San Benito County website:
SAN FRANCISCO (CITY AND COUNTY)
SF Revolving Loan Fund
Type of Relief – Microloans from $5,000-$50,000
You are eligible if you operate in at least one of the nine Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma)
You must be at least 18 years old and have at least 1 year of recent, paid, same-industry experience, be current on all debt, and have a secondary source of income (if start-up)
For more information go to https://oewd.org/grant-and-loan-programs and https://www.workingsolutions.org/overview
SF Emerging Business Loan Fund Program –Main Street Launch
Type of Relief – Loans from $50,000-$250,000 to high-impact businesses that create jobs for low-moderate income individuals.
For more information go to https://oewd.org/grant-and-loan-programs and https://www.mainstreetlaunch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ONE-PAGER-SF-general-2018-04-03.pdf
SF Small Business Emergency Loan Fund
Type of Relief – Loans up to $50,000 with zero interest.
Applications to be released on or around April 6, 2020.
For more information go to https://sfmayor.org/article/mayor-london-breed-and-board-supervisors-announce-10-million-small-business-relief-fund and https://oewd.org/businesses-impacted-covid-19
SF COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Fund
Type of Relief – Grants up to $10,000 to be used for employee salaries and rent.
You are eligible if you i) have at least 1 employee and no more than 5 employees; ii) demonstrate a loss of revenue of 25% or more; iii) have less than $2,500,000 in gross receipts; and iv) are engaged in activities that are regulated by the City and County of San Francisco and have a license/permit associated to that regulation.
The initial application round for this program closed on 3/29/20. However, the city has more recently provided an additional $1,000,000 to the fund, so the program may reopen.
For more information go to https://oewd.org/covid-19-small-business-resiliency-fund
SF Workers and Families First Program
Type of Relief – The City of San Francisco will reimburse employers $15.59 per hour for extra sick leave up to 40 hours.
You must i) have a location registered in San Francisco and have staff who work there; ii) have employees that are eligible for sick leave; and iii) be current on business registration, regulatory licenses, and business tax obligations
For employers with 200-499 employees in all locations, you must first exhaust the 80 hours of additional sick leave required by the federal government for the coronavirus outbreak.
Your business may be operating on reduced hours or temporarily closed and still be eligible.
Obtain pre-approval at https://sf.gov/workers-families-first-preapproval-form?_ga=2.89527195.125668101.1586048850-732509309.1586048850
For more information go to https://sf.gov/step-by-step/get-reimbursed-paying-your-sf-staff-extra-sick-time
Deferral of Business Taxes and Business Licensing Fees for Small Businesses in San Francisco
Type of Relief – Small businesses may defer payment for their first quarter business taxes (previously due April 30) to a new deadline of February 2021. No interest payments, fees, or fines will accrue as a result of the deferral. Additionally, the city will delay its collection of the unified license bill for an initial term of three months, with further delay to be contemplated based on need.
Businesses with up to $10 million in gross receipts are eligible for the tax deferral.
Any business that is required to pay business licensing fees is eligible for the fee deferral.
For more information go to https://sfmayor.org/article/mayor-london-breed-and-board-supervisors-announce-10-million-small-business-relief-fund
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
San Jose Web Grants
Type of relief – Website dedicated to posting all grants the City of San Jose has to offer for all purposes including small business relief. You must register an account to view grants.
Please see eligibility requirements for each specific grant you are interested in applying for.
For more information go to http://grants.sanjoseca.gov/index.do
San Jose Business Cooperation Program
Type of relief – Provides businesses a rebate of up to 30% on the local portion of the State collected Use Tax.
For more information go to
http://www3.sanjoseca.gov/business.asp or contact the Office of Economic Development at 408-535-8178.
San Jose Enterprise Incentive
Type of relief – Businesses located in the San Jose “Enterprise Zone” can receive state tax credits including Sales and Use Tax and Hiring credits, and business expense deductions.
For more information contact the San Jose Redevelopment Agency at 408-795-1813.
Silicon Valley Strong Fund
Type of relief: Fund developed to aid Silicon Valley businesses whose revenues have fallen due to Covid-19.
Program eligibility to be determined.
Application period is currently closed but expected to open the latter part of April 2020.
For more information go to https://siliconvalleystrong.org/donate/
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Santa Cruz County Small Business Financing Assistance
Type of relief: Provides information on local Santa Cruz County lenders small business owners can contact in order to receive small and micro business loans.
For more information contact the Office of Economic Development: 831-454-2100.
Santa Cruz Property Tax Penalty Waivers
Type of relief – Provides waiver of penalties, costs, or other charges resulting from a tax delinquency due to a reasonable cause.
For more information go to
For application form go to
SAN MATEO COUNTY
San Mateo County Strong Fund
Type of Relief – Small businesses may be eligible for grants of up to $10,000
You are eligible if you have 10 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and can document a loss of at least 25% in revenue due to COVID-19.
For more information go to
CITY AND COUNTY MORATORIUMS
Moratorium on Residential and/or Commercial Evictions and Utilities
Most Bay-Area cities and counties have passed laws prohibiting normal eviction procedures. These laws typically extend the time limit upon which a tenant can be evicted. Some Bay-Area cities and counties offer a prohibition on utility shutoff for a certain period of time.
In order to get more information regarding these moratoriums including requirements, please visit your city and county websites and the link provided.
For more information regarding moratoriums and to quickly check whether your city or county has passed an ordinance authorizing it, please visit:
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/coronavirus-covid-19-california-eviction-bans-and-tenant-protections.html
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDING WORKING CAPITAL TO SMALL BUSINESSES
Opportunity Fund
U.S.-based nonprofit organization that provides financing to underserved small businesses.
For more information:
Northern California Small Business Financial Development Center
Organization that provides assistance to small businesses in the bay-area gain access to a variety of sources of capital.
For more information:
KIVA
Nonprofit organization that expands access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
For more information:
PRIVATE ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDING WORKING CAPITAL TO SMALL BUSINESSES
Facebook Small Business Grants Program
Type of relief – Provides a total of $100M in cash grants and ad credits for small businesses affected by Covid-19.
You are eligible if your business:
For more information:
Verizon Business Waiver of Late Fee and Overage Charges
Type of relief – Small business customers of 50 lines or less who notify Verizon of their inability to pay because of the COVID-19 crisis will have their late fees waived for 60 days from March 16.
Note: Other wireless providers may provide similar assistance.
For more information:
U.S. Banks
Many banks including Bank of America, Citibank, Discover, Ally, HBSC NA, PNC, Goldman Sachs, etc. are offering small business assistance through payment deferrals and waiver of fees. Additionally, some banks including Goldman Sachs are offering stimulus packages to small businesses across the country.
Please contact your bank to inquire about any small business funding opportunities.
Revel Relief Program
Type of relief – A $1M fund created by Revel, to allocate across small businesses affected by Covid-19.
Funds may exhaust soon, but applicants are encouraged to apply in case funding is replenished.
For more information and application go to
Yelp Relief for Affected Businesses
Type of relief – $25M fund for local restaurants and bars in the form of waived advertising fees, free advertising, products and services.
For more information go to
https://blog.yelp.com/2020/03/coronavirus-relief-for-restaurants-and-bars?utm_source=news_blog&utm_medium=yelp_blog
The information here is a high level summary of complex law and a patchwork of relief programs. It is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, and is not a substitute for, legal or financial advice. Organizations and individuals should consult their attorneys and advisors for specific guidance.
The information presented here is date sensitive. It is subject to change. Additional guidance and application materials are expected in short order. This information represents our interpretation of where things currently stand at the time
