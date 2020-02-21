SLV 35th Annual Phone-a-Thone
When: February 26 at 6 p.m
Where: Mountain Community Resources at 6134 Highway 9, Felton
Details: Program staff and community organizers are seeking the help of volunteers on February 26 or 27 from 6pm-8pm. Community members who have received the center’s services are encouraged to volunteer as callers and share their experiences with others. We also need support with administrative tasks such as stuffing envelopes and entering pledges. “Support of the valley community is crucial to the success of the Phone-a-thon.” said Roxanne Moore, MCR Program Director. “With the funds raised we have been able to provide supportive services to hundreds of families and this has made our community stronger.”
Children’s and Teen book sale
When: February 29th from 10:00 - 2:00
Where: Scotts Valley Library, 251 Kings Village Road.
Details: The Friends of the Scotts Valley Library will be holding this event. Gently used books will be sold. All proceeds benefit the Scotts Valley Library.
N. Co. Dems Host Election Night Watch Party
When: Tuesday, March 3
Where: Bruno’s Bar & Grill located at 230 Mt. Hermon Road in Scotts Valley
Details: Dinner and social hour will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a brief business meeting at7:30 and the watch party will begin when the polls close at 8:00 p.m.
After School Drama Club (grades 2 – 6):
When: Thursdays March 5, 2020 – April 2, 2020, 3:15pm - 4:30pm
Where: The LPRT Annex, 9339 Mill St. Ben Lomond
Details: Students will explore creative games, improv and storytelling, character building, and teamwork.
with Jocelyn Mcmahon-Babalis
For Cost and Registration Visit https://lprt.org/the-lprt-annex/
New WEEKLY Veterans Benefits Outreach for SLV
When: February and March 2020,
1st Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 9am - 1pm
2nd Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 9am – 1pm
3rd Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
4th Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
Where: Sheriff’s Service Centers in Felton and Boulder Creek
Details: The objective is to provide more local services for those who cannot able to get to or are unaware of the downtown Santa Cruz office. George Leece, is a liaison to our Veteran Services Representatives by assisting our San Lorenzo Valley Veterans with learning about their benefits, local resources and providers.
Info: George Leece, Santa Cruz County Veterans Services Office /Veterans Benefits Outreach Rep.,
842 Front St., Santa Cruz CA, 95060, E:George.Leece@santacruzcounty.us, Cell: (910) 302-1451
Office: (831) 454-7276 Fax: (831) 458-7116
Audition Workshop (grades 7 – 12):
When: Thursdays, March 5, 2020 – March 26, 2020, 4:30pm – 5:45pm
Where: The LPRT Annex, 9339 Mill St. Ben Lomond
Details: Students will hone auditioning skills, memorization, and choosing a monologue to best demonstrate their potential. with Jocelyn Mcmahon-Babalis
For Cost and Registration Visit https://lprt.org/the-lprt-annex/
MCT's "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest"
When: March 13th thru April 5th
Where: Park Hall, 9400 Mill St. Ben Lomond
Details: Miguel Reyna directs a talented cast in the play by Dale Wasserman based on the novel by Ken Kesey.
Info: Tickets available at mctshows.org or brownpapertickets.com
Cost: $20 General, $17 Students and Seniors
CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
When: March 6-15, 2020, Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:00pm, Sundays @ 2:00pm,
Where: SLV Performing Arts Center, 7105 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: SLV Drama presents "Chicago: High School Edition," with book by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The amazing cast of over 45 performers, guided by Will Guilford (Director), Nicki Kerns (Music Director), and Whitney James-Heskett (Choreographer), bring to life favorites such as "Roxie," "The Cell Block Tango," and of course "All That Jazz." There is a special "Community Night" performance on Thursday, March 12. Seating is reserved.
Info: https://slvhs.seatyourself.biz, slvdrama@gmail.com
Cost: General Admission $18, Seniors $15, Students/Staff $13, Community Night - March 12 (all tickets $13)
Celtic Colors!
When: Saturday, March 7th at 11AM
Where: Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Details:Tandy Beal & Company presents Celtic Colors, featuring Neal Hellman, Deby Benton
Grosjean, Jesse Autumn. All three performing artists are faculty at the Community Music School of Santa Cruz and recording artists with well-known label Gourd Music, which distributes world-wide and whose productions have been used as soundtrack music for Ken Burns documentaries.
Info/Cost: www.tandybeal.com or https://celticcolors.bpt.me Single Show Prices, Adults $15, Children $10, Family Pack: $42, Group Tickets(Group of 10): $68
Boulder Creek Elementary School Kindergarten SIGN UP!
When: Thursday, March 5, 9 am, Tuesday, March 24, 9 am, Thursday, April 23, 9 am [BCE Kindergarten Registration Day and optional tour (adults only) at one of the dates listed below. Please call ahead to reserve a spot for the tour]
Where: Boulder Creek Elementary School, 400 W Lomond St, Boulder Creek
Details: Registration Process: Beginning in February · Visit the office to complete a Pre-Enrollment form and obtain additional paperwork. Please bring the following with you: o Proof of residence (e.g. utility bill showing name and address) o Birth certificate or passport o Immunization records (Requirements: 4 Polio, 5 DPT, 2 MMR, 3 Hepatitis B, 2 Varicella) · In August you will receive an email with information to enable you to complete registration online. · Return to the BCE office before school starts with these additional documents:
- · Proof of physical examination · Proof of oral health exam
Info: Contact Alma Steinberg, BCE Registrar, with any questions. (831) 338-6413, asteinberg@slvusd.org
Do you have an interest in coins? Santa Cruz Coin Club
When: First Monday of the month, 7:00PM.
Where: The Elk’s Lodge, 150 Jewell St., Santa Cruz, CA.
Details: We meet once a month, except for July and August.
Topics for discussion include new and old business, and show and tell.
We also have an Auction, attendance prize, and Raffle. All are welcome.
Info: If you would like to be placed on our mailing list, call Bill, 8313354309
And leave a voice message, I do not text, or just come to the meeting.
Next meeting Monday March 2, 2020.
