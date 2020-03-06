New WEEKLY Veterans Benefits Outreach for SLV
When: February and March 2020,
1st Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 9am - 1pm
2nd Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 9am – 1pm
3rd Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
4th Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
Where: Sheriff’s Service Centers in Felton and Boulder Creek
Details: The objective is to provide more local services for those who cannot able to get to or are unaware of the downtown Santa Cruz office. George Leece, is a liaison to our Veteran Services Representatives by assisting our San Lorenzo Valley Veterans with learning about their benefits, local resources and providers.
Info: George Leece, Santa Cruz County Veterans Services Office /Veterans Benefits Outreach Rep.,
842 Front St., Santa Cruz CA, 95060, E:George.Leece@santacruzcounty.us, Cell: (910) 302-1451
Office: (831) 454-7276 Fax: (831) 458-7116
Celtic Colors!
When: Saturday, March 7th at 11AM
Where: Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Details:Tandy Beal & Company presents Celtic Colors, featuring Neal Hellman, Deby Benton
Grosjean, Jesse Autumn. All three performing artists are faculty at the Community Music School of Santa Cruz and recording artists with well-known label Gourd Music, which distributes world-wide and whose productions have been used as soundtrack music for Ken Burns documentaries.
Info/Cost: www.tandybeal.com or https://celticcolors.bpt.me Single Show Prices, Adults $15, Children $10, Family Pack: $42, Group Tickets(Group of 10): $68
Hopes Closet of Santa Cruz
When: Sunday, March 8th, 9AM -2PM
Where: Hopes Closts, 2557 Soqueel Dr., Santa Cruz
Details: Baby, toddler, and children’s clothing, shoes, toys, books,
furniture and more at amazingly, low prices! 100% of sales go to
the Hopes Closet mission- caring for the families of Santa Cruz County.
Info: 831-566-1731
MCT's "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest"
When: March 13th thru April 5th
Where: Park Hall, 9400 Mill St. Ben Lomond
Details: Miguel Reyna directs a talented cast in the play by Dale Wasserman based on the novel by Ken Kesey.
Info: Tickets available at mctshows.org or brownpapertickets.com
Cost: $20 General, $17 Students and Seniors
CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
When: March 6-15, 2020, Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:00pm, Sundays @ 2:00pm,
Where: SLV Performing Arts Center, 7105 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: SLV Drama presents "Chicago: High School Edition," with book by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The amazing cast of over 45 performers, guided by Will Guilford (Director), Nicki Kerns (Music Director), and Whitney James-Heskett (Choreographer), bring to life favorites such as "Roxie," "The Cell Block Tango," and of course "All That Jazz." There is a special "Community Night" performance on Thursday, March 12. Seating is reserved.
Info: https://slvhs.seatyourself.biz, slvdrama@gmail.com
Cost: General Admission $18, Seniors $15, Students/Staff $13, Community Night - March 12 (all tickets $13)
UC Master Gardeners Classes – March 2020
When: Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Where: Quail Hollow Ranch County Park
800 Quail Hollow Ranch County Park, Felton, California 95018
Details: Vertebrate IPM: Deer, Gophers, and Birds. Integrated pest management, or IPM, is a process you can use to solve pest problems in your garden while minimizing risks to people and the environment. Early spring is a time to focus on the most active vertebrate pests - gophers, birds and deer – all of which can do significant damage in a short period of time.
Learn how IPM strategies can be used to control these specific pests. We will cover the basic steps of IPM which help you identify the pest and its impact, learn various control options available, and find the least toxic approach that will work. This class includes both a lecture portion and a stroll around the ranch looking for signs of vertebrate activity, with opportunity for hands-on activity to find gopher runs and practice properly setting gopher traps.
Cost: Quail Hollow collects $3.00 for use of the facilities and that is included in the class fee.
Boulder Creek Elementary School Kindergarten SIGN UP!
When: Tuesday, March 24, 9 am, Thursday, April 23, 9 am [BCE Kindergarten Registration Day and optional tour (adults only) at one of the dates listed below. Please call ahead to reserve a spot for the tour]
Where: Boulder Creek Elementary School, 400 W Lomond St, Boulder Creek
Details: Registration Process: Beginning in February · Visit the office to complete a Pre-Enrollment form and obtain additional paperwork. Please bring the following with you: o Proof of residence (e.g. utility bill showing name and address) o Birth certificate or passport o Immunization records (Requirements: 4 Polio, 5 DPT, 2 MMR, 3 Hepatitis B, 2 Varicella) · In August you will receive an email with information to enable you to complete registration online. · Return to the BCE office before school starts with these additional documents:
- · Proof of physical examination · Proof of oral health exam
Info: Contact Alma Steinberg, BCE Registrar, with any questions. (831) 338-6413, asteinberg@slvusd.org
SLV College & Career Fair
When: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 11:15 AM – 1:30 PM
Where: San Lorenzo Valley High School, 7105 Highway 9, Felton, CA 95018
Details: Over 60 different colleges and local organizations will come together to talk to 400+ students and help them in broadening their awareness of possible college & career options. San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District mission is to ensure all students learn and are fully prepared for college and career. The fair will bring together multiple types of agencies in our community to present directly to the students and this includes local employers, trade unions, non-profits and college representatives.
Info: If your agency is able to provide coverage of the fair or if you have any questions, these can be directed to SLVHS’s College & Career Specialist Charlotte Achen. Her email is cachen@slvusd.org or can be reached at 831-335-4721 ext. 215
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Invertebrates: Aphids, Thrips, Caterpillars & Snails
When: Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Where: UCCE Extension Office Auditorium, 1430 Freedom Blvd., Suite E, Watsonville, CA
Details: Integrated pest management, or IPM, is a process you can use to solve pest problems in your garden while minimizing risks to people and the environment. This class will focus on a handful of common invertebrate pests - aphids, thrips, caterpillars and snails – all of which can do significant damage in a short period of time in your spring garden.
Join us to learn how IPM strategies can be used to control these specific pests. We will cover the basic steps of IPM which help you identify the pest and its impact, learn various control options available and find the least toxic approach that will work. This class will include classroom time and hands-on activity in the Demonstration Garden to find and identify insect and snail damage.
Cost: FREE
St. Patrick's Day Dinner
Saturday March 14, 6:00 PM
Where: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ben Lomond
Details: Celtic Music with Jesse McMillin, Suggested donation $12, Children $8 and $35 maximum per family. Includes dinner and one drink.
St. Andrews Craft Event
When: Friday March 27, 7-10pm and Saturday March 28, 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.
Where: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ben Lomond
Details: Bring a craft you want to work on and we will provide you with a space to work. Bring a lunch or dine in Ben Lomond.
RSVP to Sharon Fishel at 831-247-5572.
