Spring break Camp at Twin Flames Creative Space
When: Spring break Camp April 6th-April10th open to ages 5 and up!
Morning session 9am-12pm- Multi Media Art,
Afternoon Session 1:30pm-4:30pm- Movie Making
Option to stay through lunch and before and after camp care available.
Where: At TFCS Studio located @ 9050 hwy 9 in Ben Lomond
Details: Multimedia Art Camp- This camp is packed full of fun and is guaranteed to speak creativity with Drawing & Painting, Claymation, Stop Motion Animation, Comic book making, inventors club, fiber arts, slime making, STEM and more!
Movie Making Camp -
If you have an interest in movies, theater and acting this camp is for you! Scriptwriting, Acting, Improv, Cinematography, Directing, Filmmaking Fundamentals, and YouTube channels are some of the subjects we will cover. We will have a special screening of our weeks work on Friday with popcorn included!
Info: www.twinflamescreativespace.com
twinflamescreativespace@gmail.com
831-566-9527
Cost: $250 for the week per camp.
Sibling and full day discounts.
Partial scholarships available.
From San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District
Superintendent Dr. Laurie Bruton:
It saddens us to announce that we must close the upcoming performances of "Chicago" due to the numerous diagnosed cases of the COVID19 virus in Santa Cruz County. The SLV production of "Chicago" will not be able to continue. As a public school, we must follow all Public Health Service direction for LARGE GATHERINGS. "All events with more than 50 people in attendance, should be canceled." Keep in mind that there are 50 cast/crew members participating in the production. In light of that number, we are canceling the production and will ask you to consider the following options:
1. Donate the price of the advanced ticket to the Drama Booster Club (donation receipts upon request)
2. Contact the SLVHS Drama Boosters, for a full refund.
3. Request a rain check for the ticket purchase and you may attend the next performance of any event offered by the SLVHS Drama Boosters.
Please accept our apologies as we are attempting to follow all requirements and guidelines from the Santa Cruz County Public Health Service. Student and community safety and health are a priority to everyone is SLV.
The cast and crew of "Chicago" deserve and have earned our respect and our applause. Thank you to every student and parent who has participated and contributed to the success of this amazing program! Bravo - to each and every cast & crew member!
Agape Dance Cancelled through March 15th
In following the lead and recommendations of our local and national leaders, Agape Dance Academy has decided to take swift decisive action in closing all the studios EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY through Sunday Mar 15. The staff and faculty will meet as a team to assess the appropriate measures called for in keeping our students and community safe and healthy.
We will also look to extend our classes later in June to make up for any missed classes in this time of many unknowns.
Thank you for understanding and please check our website regularly for important updates.
Wings of Glory 1940s Ball Cancelled
Santa Cruz Symphony League has decided to cancel the ‘Wings of Glory’ 1940s ball scheduled for Saturday, March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns. The ‘Wings of Glory’ 1940s ball will be rescheduled when city and health officials feel it is safe to do so. Details will be posted for the new date once it is scheduled.
Wings Homeless Advocacy Training – Cancelled
The Wings Homeless Advocacy training scheduled for March 26 has been canceled due to County virus guidelines. Plan to join us for our next training on May 16. Go to Wingsadvocacy.org for more information.
Passport Saturday scheduled for March 21 is cancelled
The Santa Cruz County Clerk has cancelled their Passport Saturday scheduled for March 21 due to concerns about coronavirus.
The US Department of State has advised passport acceptance agents to reduce public engagements and cancel outreach events to mitigate the threat of illness, according to County Clerk Gail Pellerin.
The Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office will continue to be open during regular business hours Monday through Friday to accept passport applications as long as the County Government Center is open.
“These are uncertain times, and we want to do everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus,” Pellerin said.
The next Passport Saturday will be May 16.For more info contact: Gail L. Pellerin, County Clerk, 831-454-2419 / 408-316-9745 (cell)
CPR Class Cancelled
Due to heightened precautions due to the recent COVID-19 exposure risk, our community CPR Class scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, has been cancelled. We will be posting online at www.aptosfire.com and our social media pages once classes resume again (likely to be out for at least the next few months).
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and invite you to visit our website for further info on upcoming events, as well as our COVID-19 public information page at: http://www.aptosfire.com/246/Coronavirus-COVID-19
Moratorium on Customer Shutoffs for Nonpayment
Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has voluntarily implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment, effective immediately. This suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. To further support customers who may be impacted by the pandemic, PG&E will offer its most flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19. PG&E will continue to monitor current events and identify opportunities to support our customers and communities.
In addition to the moratorium on service shut-offs, PG&E’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is focused on efforts to protect the health and safety of its customers, employees, contractors and the communities it serves. Actions the company has taken include providing guidance for employees who have direct customer contact to take social distancing precautionary measures, such as avoiding handshakes and wearing disposable nitrile gloves while in customers' homes.
For more information contact: Andrea Mennitit, Mktg & comm, PG&E;415.973.5930
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County Closure
The safety and well-being of members, families, volunteers, and staff are the highest priorities for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County.
Due to the Santa Cruz County Office of Education’s decision to close all Santa Cruz County Schools in all Districts for March 16th-20th and in keeping with our commitment to operate in full accord with our local health and state educational agencies the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County will be closed for all operating hours during the week of March 16th - March 20th.
All Clubs are included:
Downtown Clubhouse, 543 Center Street, Santa Cruz, 95060.
Live Oak Clubhouse, 925 17th Ave, Live Oak, 95062
Joe & Linda Aliberti Clubhouse, 5060 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley, 95066.
Please check our website for the latest information: www.boysandgirlsclub.info
Maia Yates, Director of Program Services
Bob Langseth, Executive Director
A State of Emergency
The decision to declare a state of emergency is driven by several new factors:
- · Community spread of the virus is now evident in Santa Cruz County -- 7 cases have been confirmed.
- · The K-12 Districts and Santa Cruz County Superintendent declared an emergency last night and suspended classes for all of next week (March 16-20).
- · Spring athletics contests and games have been suspended by the California Community Colleges Athletics Association (CCCAA).
- · The California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office and Governor are expected to issue new guidelines on mass gatherings and social distancing for higher education institutions today.
- · National, state, and local agencies, along with corporations throughout the US are taking significant actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, with widespread cancellations now in place.
Cabrillo Sports Cancelled and ONLINE Classes in Place
Cabrillo's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been meeting frequently as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves, and has taken action this morning to declare a Cabrillo public health emergency. Cabrillo's EOC will be asking the Board of Trustees to ratify that decision at an emergency meeting on Monday evening at 6pm in Cabrillo's Horticulture Center. Additionally, this email serves as an update on new plans for student instruction as the COVID-19 virus spreads.
Operational approaches being taken for next week, and the week after (Spring Break):
- We are moving ALL classes to online instruction effective Monday, March 16 - that includes lab, art studio and physical activity courses that normally require face-to-face work
- Several campus centers will be closed for services beginning March 16.
- Campus services that will remain open to students
- All remaining performances of Considering Matthew Shepard in the Crocker Theater have been cancelled
- Community Education and Extension classes are expected to follow the same format (move to online delivery or be cancelled or postponed effective Monday, March 16
Cabrillo is taking these actions in order to protect the public safety and health of our students, faculty and staff as well as the Santa Cruz County community, and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time of need. Matt Wetstein, President/Superintendent, Cabrillo College, mawetste@cabrillo.edu, 831-479-6302
Santa Cruz Symphony Cancels March 28 & 29 Concerts, Postpones Apr 19 Recital
“Based on recommendations made by the Santa Cruz County Public Health, all City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation classes, programs, events will be cancelled and facilities closed from March 13 through March 31, 2020.
Consequently, the Santa Cruz Symphony has regrettably canceled their concerts on Mar 28 & 29. They are also postponing the April 19 Spotlight on the Symphony Recital, Reverberate!. This recital will be rescheduled once the COVID-19 crisis has resolved or been mitigated. The 2020-21 season announcement which was planned for the March 28 & 29 concerts will be done at a later date.
The Symphony office will officially be closed starting on Monday March 16. Email is the best form of communication. Because of the closure, there may be limited access to the phone. The office will do their best to respond as quickly as possible.
For further questions regarding this event cancellation, please contact the CivicBox Office at 831-420-5260 or tickets@santacruztickets.com.
Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Town Clock at Water and Pacific, Open 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM everyday
The people living outside need our support. Please donate food, masks,
hand sanitizer, blankest, tarps, tents, food handling gloves and other
survival gear. Please drop by to see how you can help.
Call 1-800-884-1136, Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/03/16/18831581.php
Brown Paper Tickets – Reaching out to support small biz venues
For the first time in Brown Paper Tickets' 20-year history, we are reaching out to our entire community of fans and supporters because artists, performers, and organizers are in crisis. They need our help now.
The impact of COVID-19 on small, community organizations is unprecedented. From independent bookstores, to local theaters, to arts nonprofits, event organizers are in immediate financial danger. For them, every ticket matters – one canceled event could mean the difference between making rent and closing their doors forever.
Our core mission at Brown Paper Tickets is to support events and the people who make events happen. Now, we're asking you to join us.
Please consider contributing to your local arts organizations during this difficult time.
We currently have over 20,000 small events listed, and more are being added daily – purchasing a ticket to a future event now can have a huge positive impact. Many organizers also accept donations through our platform or on their own websites.
We know that the climate right now is one of uncertainty. Some events may be postponed, some may be canceled, but many will go on. Our commitment to you remains the same: 24/7/365 live support, full refunds for canceled events through the Brown Paper Tickets processor, and an unwavering belief in the power of our community. The Brown Paper Tickets Team
Museum Temporary Closure
March 14 - March 31, 2020
Grey Bears Healthy Food program weekly grocery deliveries will continue this week and are planned to continue moving forward until further notice. Please check our website for updates, www.greybears.org. All of our classes and support groups have been suspended through April 5, and our April 1 Census event has been postponed.
How you can help:
Meals on Wheels providing home delivered meals to all enrolled seniors
Effective Monday March 16, 2020 all five congregate dining sites will be temporarily closed to lessen risk of exposure to senior participants. All current Meals on Wheels clients will be able to receive home delivered meals during the temporary site closures. Meals on Wheels will be contacting all seniors that receive daily meals at the dining sites to inform them of this change and provide them with the opportunity to sign up to receive home delivered meals.
Almost half of the participants that receive meals at Louden Nelson Community Center are experiencing homelessness and are at high risk. Meals on Wheels staff will be distributing shelf stable meals to participants that have a known location where they stay, as these seniors are especially vulnerable to illness and access to nutritious food is critical.
Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers that will be delivering meals to seniors homes are adhering to all hygiene practices as outlined by state and local public health departments and the CDC. They will also be monitoring participants for any signs of illness.
“We are implementing every measure to continue to serve our seniors during this public health crisis,” comments Lisa Berkowitz, Meals on Wheels Program Director, “The situation is evolving daily and we are prepared to adjust service delivery as needed to prevent any of our senior clients from going hungry.” Meals on Wheels staff are working diligently to accommodate a large increase in the number of home delivered meals in a very short timeframe.
Meals on Wheels relies on community support to fill the gap in government funding. During this time of crisis, please consider donating to help sustain the vital work that Meals on Wheels is doing to keep our seniors healthy. www.communitybridges.org/donate.
National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon Postponed until Wed., May 27th
In light of recent advisories issued by various officials regarding COVID-19, it was announced today that the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon will be postponed. The new date of the event will be Wednesday, May 27th, 11:30am-1:30pm in the Heritage Hall located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.
The Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau in conjunction with the organization, Agri-Culture, will again host the National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon. Matthew Wetstein, President, Cabrillo College, will be the Featured Speaker at the 2020 National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon. The title of his speech will be, “Importance of Educating Ag’s Future.” Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations and sponsorships for the luncheon are available on our website. http://www.sccfb.com/news/national-agriculture-day-spring-luncheon/ or call (831) 724-1356.
SUPERVISOR JOHN LEOPOLD TO MEET WITH CONSTITUENTS VIA LIVESTREAM
Due to the rise of COVID-19 in our community and the requirements of social distancing, Supervisor Leopold will be holding his weekly Constituent meeting by livestream until further notice. On Wednesday, March 18, from 5:30-6:30pm, he will be hosting Faris Sabbah, County Superintendent of Schools, to talk about the recent announcement of school closures and how we are ensuring that students get the education they need during these unusual times. A member of the County’s Public Health staff will also be available to help continue answering questions about how to protect oneself from contracting COVID-19. Join the conversation at www.facebook.com/supervisorjohnleopold If you don’t have an account on Facebook, you can still tune in, see and hear the meeting. Login is needed only if you wish to submit a question.
The URL for the live stream is: www.facebook.com/supervisorjohnleopold
