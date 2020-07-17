We are now living in very stressful times which can have an adverse effect upon our immune system making it easier for us to get sick and catch colds. There is a way of helping our bodies deal with stress naturally through a group of herbs called "adaptogens". Paramount in this group of herbs is "Eleuthero" (formerly known as "Siberian ginseng").
According to clinical master herbalist Donald Yance: "There are more published scientific studies (more than three thousand) on eleuthero than any other herb in the world." In his book {Adaptogens in Medical Herbalism} Yance reports: "Eleuthero demonstrates favorable effects on various human functions including visual acuity, color differentiation, hearing, fatigability, and thinking in association with motor activity...and overall normalizing action justify its reputation as the king adaptogen."
Eleuthero has a long history of use dating back to over 2000 years. In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Eleuthero was used to prevent respiratory tract infections, colds, flu, increase longevity, provide energy, vitality and improve memory and appetite.
In Russia, Eleuthero was originally used by the people of Siberia to increase performance and quality of life and decrease infections. Soviet scientists have conducted hundreds of studies involving over 2000 healthy subjects and concluded Eleuthero has the ability to:
1) increase work output,
2) promote human performance in times of adverse physical conditions,
3) increase mental alertness,
4) improve our mood, outlook and sense of wellbeing,
5) increase our ability to get a good night's sleep,
6) improve overall energy levels without the side effects of caffeine.
In a July,2016 study published in the journal "Nutrition Research" it was concluded that Eleuthero significantly reduced edema of the lower limbs within 2 hours of ingestion with no side effects.
According to "The Association for the Advancement of Restorative Medicine" Eleuthero has many neuroprotective and antidepressant abilities based on its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory mechanisms. Eleuthero improves basic immune status and has immune-modulating effects, up- or down-regulating various cytokines as appropriate to the situation.
Eleuthero has also demonstrated effects on improving stamina in exhausted patients and vitality in cancer patients, as well as increase exercise tolerance in trained athletes. Several studies have shown that Eleuthero may help prevent and repair nerve damage. Eleuthero has been explored, as a potential preventative or management medication for progressive neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Eleuthero has been shown to reduce insulin resistance and is being considered for the management of type 2 diabetes.
One study found that eleuthero improved nerve regeneration and synapse reformation in rats with nerve damage.
A 2013 study found that 480 mg per day of eleuthero significantly lowered fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels in subjects with type 2 diabetes. Eleuthero may increase the ability of muscles to do work, especially during periods of intense physical activity. By increasing circulation, eleuthero may increase blood flow to the brain, improving mental functions such as memory and concentration.
As a stimulant, eleuthero may increase the ability of muscles to do work, especially during periods of intense physical activity. One study found that consuming 800 milligrams (mg) of eleuthero a day for 8 weeks increased a male subject’s endurance time by 23 percent, peak oxygen saturation by 12 percent, and highest heart rate by 3 percent.
