There is no denying that the holidays are going to look different this year. There are things we are going to miss. There are people we are going to miss. We are here to tell you that it is OK to be sad about missing those things. We are also here to tell you that there are ways you can still find and create joy this holiday season. If you look for the good or for the bad, you will find it.
We have put together some ideas to help get you excited about this season and to help you make memories that will last a lifetime.
Create a Family Gratitude Jar
For the rest of the year, have each person in your household write down something they are grateful for each day on a strip of paper. Without sharing it, add each person’s gratitude note to a jar. At the end of the year (maybe on New Year’s Eve), get everyone together for a special gratitude celebration and read everyone’s gratitude notes together.
Live alone or want to involve others? You can still do this and then do a virtual share with everyone reading their notes to each other over Zoom.
Start a New Tradition
Are there holiday activities you have always wanted to do but just have never had the time with all the other events and activities? This is the perfect year to do it. Some ideas:
Camp out in the living room
Do you own family fun run in your neighborhood
Decorate cookies
Make a gingerbread house
Plan an at-home scavenger hunt
Make a new holiday recipe
Have a game night marathon
Drive around to look at holiday decorations
Give Back
Giving to others can actually help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose. Choose a cause that matters to you as a family. Or choose a neighbor, friend or someone in your community you can help from a distance. Adopt a needy family for the holidays, have food delivered to a neighbor,, deliver baked goods to a friend or family member.
Do a Funny Gift Exchange
This can be done with members of your household or involves other family and friends from a distance. Set a budget, draw names (there are online name drawing tools you can use) and keep the gifts funny. Laughter is the medicine we all need right now. If you are including friends and family who you won’t see in person, hold the git exchange virtually.
Create a Fun Countdown
Countdown to a holiday or the new year in a fun way with activities each day.
Go All-Out on The Little Things
This year is going to be about making the most of the little things. In that way, this will be a special holiday season. Think about the little things that you can really go all out on.
Can you go a little crazy on the holiday decorations? Have your kids always wanted one of those inflatable decorations for the front yard but you’ve been saying no for years? This is the year to go for it, just to see the smile on their faces.
Since you will be cooking for less people, go all-out and make a really elaborate holiday dinner.
Keep Perspective
Everything we see is perspective, not the truth. If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. Focus on the ‘good stuff’ and things that really matter most.
Maaliea Wilbur is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Executive Director of TherapyWorks. With 10-plus years of experience, Maaliea’s broad-level expertise allows her to successfully support kids, teens, adults, couples and families. For information visit mytherapyworks.com.
