Protests erupted throughout the country in response to the killing of George Floyd on May 25th. Unrest against racist violence in the police force have ranged from peaceful to riots and looting throughout United States, and have even taken place in the UK, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Germany, and Denmark. While this worldwide phenomenon develops, it’s also occurring across Santa Cruz County. We had our own moment in the spotlight, as a photo of the Santa Cruz City Police Chief, Andy Mills, kneeling during a protest has gone viral. Many groups of protestors have gathered these past few days at the clock tower in Santa Cruz, marched down Pacific Avenue, Cedar, Soquel, and Water Streets. Protests have moved into our valley as well. On May 31st, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., a march took place from the Felton Covered Bridge Park to the intersection of Highway 9 and Graham Hill Road. Look for an article in next week’s edition for further coverage.
Floyd Protests in Felton
- By Katie Evans, Staff Reporter
