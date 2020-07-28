COVID-19 cases are surging both nationally and locally, and young people aged 18-34 are a major reason why. Did you know that between July 12-20th Santa Cruz County had over 200 new cases, the highest yet? Over half of those cases were in 18-34 year olds, so obviously we aren't getting the message.
The Santa Cruz County Business Council is partnering with Santa Cruz Works, the Small Business Development Center at Cabrillo College, and the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County to host a special, virtual town hall aimed specifically at 18-34 year olds with our County Health Officer, Dr. Gail Newel, and UCSC Professor Marm Kilpatrick, who is an expert on infectious diseases. The virtual event is taking place Wednesday July 29th from 6-7:30pm, and will feature a current update on COVID in Santa Cruz, an overview of how you can still have fun with your friends SAFELY, and a question and answer session from the front line experts.
Those who RSVP via Eventbrite will automatically be entered to WIN a Merge4 Mask after the presentation has concluded. We have 120 to give away! Must be present at the end of the event to be eligible. And, you must be able to get to our location on Pacific Ave to pick up your mask. These stylish cloth masks will keep you both in vogue and safe during this pandemic.
As young people we sometimes feel invincible, and it's true that COVID is hitting older people much harder– but even if you don't wind up in the hospital reliant on a ventilator to breath, you can still spread the virus to the most vulnerable in our community. It's time for us to step up and take responsibility for stopping the spread. You can still have fun (!), and you can still see your friends (!!), but just stay outdoors and keep six feet away from each other. If you have to get close or go inside, wear a mask and limit that time as much as possible.
DO THE RIGHT THING. #stopthespread #dontkillgrandma
