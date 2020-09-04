When word of the CZU fire came around, it was all hands on deck. The term “mutual aid” doesn't begin to capture the depths of what that actually entails. The night our 12 officer force had to evacuate 11,000 residents out of Scotts Valley wouldn't have been remotely possible without the assistance of hundreds of officers from around the Bay Area.
Thus began the painstakingly process of evacuating not only Scotts Valley but the entire area west of Highway 17. This was an undertaking that was overseen and directed by the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office in one of the most organized and efficient responses ever in a time of unexpected crisis and urgency. Police Officers from all over the Bay Area sent their personnel to assist us, despite their own staffing shortages and extensive travel time. In total, about 70,000 people were evacuated and displaced from their homes, with nine of your own Scotts Valley Police employees amongst them.
Soon after, fire personnel from all over the country started pouring in and our now fully evacuated ghost town became the Base Camp for this entire joint police-fire operation. Firefighters working nonstop alongside law enforcement working nonstop.
Once the evacuation was complete, the law enforcement focus was not just on preservation of life but also protection of property. Scotts Valley Police continued to have every single one of their police officers on duty continuously throughout this entire ordeal, with an emphasis on enforcing the evacuation orders and conducting extensive patrols of every single city street and neighborhood. We were blessedly aided by other agencies who devoted their personnel to our little city, as well as to the entire San Lorenzo Valley. This was a joint and heartfelt task involving countless agencies. In between the extra patrols and enforcement action, our officers assisted our community members with trips to people’s homes to help feed and provide water for chickens, koi fish, and other beloved pets. A myriad of seemingly minor errands and tasks were also attended to, with the understanding that these were of great importance to the citizens who requested them. Humanity and compassion was the order of the day.
It wasn't just the first responders who worked nonstop. The community did, too. In countless and immeasurable ways, this community came together how it ALWAYS does in a crisis. Looking out for each other is truly what we do best.
This fire has destroyed so much. We can't tiptoe around that. But it also brought out the absolute best in us. This is a tight knit community. We all feel tremendous grief for the (too) many who lost their homes. We know and understand that your home is not just a dwelling but the soul of your family. We extend our deepest condolences to our neighbors in the San Lorenzo Valley who have suffered this heartbreaking loss.
The homemade signs currently lining the streets echo what is in all of our hearts: To the entire community of Santa Cruz County, to all the Fire personnel who came from all over the country, to the Law Enforcement personnel from all over the Bay Area, and to the countless volunteers, WE THANK YOU!
-The Scotts Valley Police Officers Association
