The San Lorenzo Valley is said to be a community of givers. It’s part of the charm of the close-knit mountain towns, and that generosity is on display every holiday season at Boulder Creek Elementary’s annual Gift Shift event.
The tradition began in 2006, when members of the BCE Parents Club began collecting donated items so underprivileged students could feel the joy of presenting a gift to their loved ones.
As this year’s Parents Club co-president, Kathryn Gafford puts it, “The event is initially opened up to students in low-income families or under difficult familial circumstances. Typically, volunteers work tirelessly to transform the school’s multi-purpose room into a holiday store for kids to ‘shop’ for gifts for their families. There is a section that includes choices for adults in children's lives such as books, jewelry, etc. And of course, the children can pick something for themselves. Then the volunteers wrap the gifts for the students to take home. Later on in the day, after school is out, the gift shift is open to all students. The room is filled with excited chatter as the children browse the aisles, searching for a gift for a family member or something for themselves.”
This year has thrown a wrench in the 14-year old tradition, says Gafford.
“With our community adversely affected by the CZU August Complex Lightning Fire, it hardly seems appropriate to ask others to provide gifts for our low-income families, plus the 44 students who lost their homes,” she said. “We recognize that there are many people with smoke or structural damage who are not yet home.”
The stress of being displaced combined with the dangers of Covid and the financial impact on so many families has meant, well, a shift in the Gift Shift.
Instead of providing rows of donated gifts for kids to browse through, organizers have determined that the best and safest way to get gifts in the hands of children and their families this holiday season is by offering gift cards.
Funds are being raised by individual monetary donations along with more creative initiatives. BCE Parents Club co-President Amber Jones is designing a T-shirt/sweatshirt that will soon be available for purchase. Her first sweatshirt design, Resilient Like Redwoods, raised more than $25,000 for BCE families who lost their homes. In addition, the San Lorenzo Valley Foundation for Education is raising money under its “SLV 4 Kids” program to help students in need, and is working with the Adopt-A-Family organization to provide support to families.
“While we are seeking to get gifts for our students who lost homes,” Gafford says, “our overall goal is to reach the low-income families who benefit from the Gift Shift every year. For those who lost homes, we invite them to participate in the Adopt-A-Family program, our Gift Shift, or both.”
Volunteers are hoping to raise enough money to benefit 200 students—nearly half of the school’s total enrollment. So far, their efforts have raised a little over $2,000, but they’re hoping to double that amount.
Donors who wish to support the Gift Shift are encouraged to visit the BCE Parents Club website at bit.ly/3fAY25x. Resilient Like Redwoods items may be purchased at bit.ly/39aqM45.
