Not all heroes wear capes—some wear heavy coats and boots and carry heavy fire hoses. Others wear combat gear and carry shovels and axes and some even drive ambulances, sheriffs vehicles and police cars. These are the heroes of the San Lorenzo Valley who have been working tirelessly to save our homes, our garages, our state parks and our university. They have watered our plants, fended off looters and protected the community we call home. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes..
Now you have a chance to say Thank You to all who continue to battle the CZU fire. Be part of "Operation Dessert Storm- Cookies for Heroes" by dropping off pre-packaged or commercially prepared cookies* at Roaring Camp, the site of the National Guard's base camp facility. We will have a safe, easy drive thru (contactless) drop off. The cookies will be delivered to the troops at the base camp by volunteer event staff.
BEGINNING Wednesday September 9th through Sept. 17th, you can drop off your pre-packaged* cookies on Wednesdays (9th, 16th) , Fridays (11th, 18th) and Saturday (12th) from 11 am -3 pm, to offer a continuous supply of treats. If we get enough volunteers to accept the treats at the drive-thru, , we may be able to add additional drop off days!
Cards and letters (firmly attached) to the packages are welcomed!
*Please do not bring baked items that need utensils or plates to be consumed*
To volunteer to work the event, please email Heidi Harris at harris.heidi@sbcglobal.net
*Due to COVID restrictions, all cookies must be pre-packaged and commercially prepared. No home baked goodies unless prepared in a commercial kitchen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.