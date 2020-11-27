The “American Family Physician” has said Glucosamine is “one of the most popular dietary supplements sold in the United States. Most clinical trials have focused on its use in osteoarthritis of the knee. The reported adverse effects have been relatively well studied and are generally uncommon and minor. No significant supplement-drug interactions involving glucosamine have been reported.”
Glucosamine is mainly produced from the shells of lobster, crab and shrimp. There is a vegetarian alternative that does not include shellfish-derived glucosamine.
Glucosamine is present in almost all human tissues, highly concentrated in connective tissues of the human body, and found at the highest concentrations in the cartilage. In humans, about 90 percent of glucosamine is absorbed when administered as an oral dose of glucosamine sulfate (GS), and is rapidly incorporated into articular cartilage.
Over the last 20 years, several studies have investigated the ability of glucosamine sulfate to improve the symptoms (pain and function) and to delay the structural progression of osteoarthritis. There is now a large, convergent body of evidence that glucosamine sulfate, given at a daily oral dose of 1,500mg, is able to significantly reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis. This dose of glucosamine sulfate has also been shown, in two independent studies, translated into a 50 % reduction in the incidence of osteoarthritis-related surgery.
In one 2008 study reported in the journal “Osteoarthritis Cartilage,” there was a 57% decrease in patients needing a knee replacement who were taking glucosamine sulfate vs. those in the placebo group.
GS (1,500mg/day) was also compared to placebo in 162 outpatients with spinal osteoarthritis and induced a significant improvement of pain and function parameters
A 2007 double-blind, placebo-controlled study of Japanese patients with rheumatoid arthritis showed that glucosamine in a dosage of 1,500mg daily significantly improved symptoms.
In trials that have found benefit with glucosamine, most focused on the glucosamine sulfate preparation, and most showed improvements after 30 to 90 days of therapy. There is now a large, convergent body of evidence that glucosamine sulfate, given at a daily oral dose of 1,500mg, is able to significantly reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis in the lower limbs and spine.
A 2018 study on the use of glucosamine sulfate for knee osteoarthritis concluded that after 12 weeks there were “significant decreases in the degenerative changes at the knee joint...that there were significant differences in pain intensities.”
The British Medical Journal “Lancet” assessed the effects of glucosamine sulphate on the long-term progression of osteoarthritis joint structure changes and symptoms with a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial. The researchers’ conclusion: “The long-term combined structure-modifying and symptom-modifying effects of glucosamine sulphate suggest that it could be a disease-modifying agent in osteoarthritis.”
In a study reported in the “Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology” glucosamine compounds have been reported to have several beneficial effects on the skin or skin cells. Because of its stimulation of hyaluronic acid synthesis, glucosamine has been shown to accelerate wound healing, improve skin hydration, and decrease wrinkles. Based on other observations, glucosamine has been suggested for additional clinical uses, including treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, migraine headaches and viral infections.
In a 2002 double-blind study comparing glucosamine sulphate with ibuprofen, glucosamine was shown to be of similar efficacy to ibuprofen. The conclusion is that glucosamine is effective in relieving joint pain associated with osteoarthritis.
While the effectiveness of glucosamine in patients with osteoarthritis and joint pain is well known, emerging evidence from epidemiological studies suggests that glucosamine could have a role in preventing cardiovascular disease (CVD) and reducing mortality.
In a study (Published in May, 2019 in BMJ), researchers examined the association between glucosamine supplement use and risk of CVD events (CVD death, coronary heart disease (CHD), and stroke) in nearly half a million adults in the UK. “In this large prospective study, habitual glucosamine use was associated with a 15% lower risk of total CVD events and a 9-22% lower risk of individual cardiovascular events.”
The European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis recommends glucosamine sulfate as first-line therapy for knee osteoarthritis. They state: “Real-life pharmacoeconomic studies demonstrate a long-term reduction in the need for additional pain analgesia and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs with a significant reduction of over 50% in costs associated with medications, healthcare consultations and examinations over 12 months.”
Research has found that providing supplements of glucosamine for dogs can help rebuild cartilage, which can help restore the dog's joint function and activity levels. Glucosamine has an anti-inflammatory effect, helping to reduce the dog’s pain.
Richard Goldberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a Masters/Ph.D. from Clayton College (Holistic Nutrition). He was Food Service Manager San Francisco County Jail as well as at Food Service Manager Skyline College. Richard previously was the owner of Garden of Life Natural Food Restaurant and has been a Nutritional Consultant for 35 years. Richard is currently working as a Nutritional Consultant at Felton Nutrition where he provides free nutritional consultations to members of our communities. His views are his own and not necessarily those of the Press Banner.
