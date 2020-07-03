Approximately 30 to 40 percent of our population eat gluten free food for reasons unrelated to gluten intolerance or sensitivity. There's no evidence that gluten, a protein found in wheat and some other cereal grains, causes digestive problems in people who don't have a gluten related disorder, such as celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity.
Gluten is composed of two proteins, glutenin and gliadin. When wheat mixes with water it gives the flour a waxy glue-like consistency thus giving the name gluten. It also makes the dough elastic and helps it to rise when baked.
Most people tolerate gluten with no problems, while others cannot, such as those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
Celiac disease affects about one percent of the population and is an autoimmune disorder in which the body treats gluten as a foreign invader. The immune system attacks the gluten as well as the lining of the gut.
Symptoms of celiac disease most commonly include abdominal discomfort, bloating, diarrhea, constipation. Some folks may just feel tired and weak from anemia. The majority of people who think they have celiac disease do not. Irritable bowel is a more common disease with similar symptoms, but not caused by gluten.
If one has abdominal discomfort, anemia and difficulty gaining weight, and they think they have gluten intolerance, they should see their health care provider and be tested. The two most common ways to be tested are:
- Blood tests
- A small intestine biopsy
If a person with symptoms is found not to have celiac disease, they should try a gluten free diet for a few weeks to see if symptoms improve. If the symptoms do not improve on a gluten free diet and do not get worse when they reintroduce gluten then the cause of their symptoms is something other than from gluten.
The bottom line is to seek care from your health care provider if you have symptoms that you may think are caused from gluten or if you think you may have celiac disease.
