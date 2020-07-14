During his press conference this morning, Governor Newsom announced restrictions on indoor activities across the state. You can find more information on the state's COVID-19 website, but the basic details are below:
Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:
- Dine-in restaurants
- Wineries and tasting rooms
- Movie theaters
- Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
- Zoos and museums
- Cardrooms
Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.
*NOTE: BELOW DOES NOT INCLUDE SANTA CRUZ COUNTY AT THIS TIME:
Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.
- Fitness centers
- Worship services
- Protests
- Offices for non-essential sectors
- Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Malls
