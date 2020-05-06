Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel will issue an updated Shelter-in-Place Order allowing local businesses to conduct limited reopenings as Gov. Gavin Newsom launches Stage 2 of his Reopening Roadmap.
Beginning Friday, May 8, 2020, local retail businesses may begin providing curbside pick-up services to customers. Examples of such businesses include bookstores, clothing stores, florists, sporting goods stores and other over-the-counter retailers. In addition, manufacturing and supply chain workplaces supporting these businesses may open. Social Distancing Protocols must be followed in all of these settings. Other types of businesses, including shopping malls, dine-in services, hair and nail salons, movie theaters and more, remain prohibited from operating.
Further State guidance on allowable businesses is expected to be issued Thursday. Business owners are advised to review State guidance to determine whether their establishments may reopen as well as operational practices, so that they may avoid enforcement actions.
“This step is an indicator of progress. However, we remain vigilant in our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we will carefully review our disease models for adverse impacts before reopening other sectors of our community and economy,” Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said.
The new order requests that the Sheriff and all chiefs of police in the County ensure compliance with and enforce this Order. Violators are subject to fine, imprisonment, or both.
Further business reopenings depend on meeting specific readiness criteria defined by the State, including measures of a community’s ability to withstand and inhibit the spread of COVID-19. A partnership between the County and Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, the SAVE Lives Santa Cruz County initiative, is working to increase local capacity for testing, contact tracing, and quarantine/isolation services, which are essential to reopening workplaces, community services and schools until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.
