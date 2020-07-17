On 07/16/2020, at approximately 9:44 , the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was requested to respond to Bear Creek Road east of View Dr. for a potential hit and run traffic collision. Upon arrival, CHP personnel located a 73 year old Boulder Creek woman identified as Sara Youhas who had been pronounced deceased at the scene. It appeared Youhas had been struck by a vehicle while walking on the road and was knocked down the embankment next to the roadway. Youhas had previously been reported missing as of 07/14/2020, at 6:30 PM. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
If anyone has any information about this collision and/or the identity of the involved vehicle and/or its driver, please contact the California
Highway Patrol at (831) 662-0511 or (831) 796-2160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.