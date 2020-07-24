Did you know that the human body is made up of about 60% water, so it’s no surprise that proper hydration is critical to a variety of essential functions that can impact athletic performance. Staying hydrated is fundamentally important to your successful fitness routine, as well as day to day function, especially during the Summer weather. During my clients training sessions, I remind them to regularly hydrate while performing their fitness routine. While training or performing any type of workout, proper hydration is highly important. Hydration regulates your body temperature, aids in avoiding muscle cramps, lubricates joints, moistens tissues in your eyes, nose and mouth, protects your body organs and tissues, carries nutrients and oxygen to cells. Consume water both pre- and post-workout to replace fluids lost through sweat. Your body perspires to cool itself down during exertion, which means you lose water during exercise. The body can lose several liters of water during a one-hour period of exercise, so you'll need to replace that water or face the effects of dehydration.
Water consumption helps to circulate blood, digest food and keep your mouth from becoming dry, boosting your metabolism, cleaning your body of toxins and keeping your body functioning smoothly. It’s critical to be proactive about drinking water. Don’t wait for thirst to tell you when to hydrate. Fatigue can be caused by dehydration. Staying hydrated will help you feel more alert and focused. Dehydration is known to contribute to stress, fatigue, anger, negative mood, and cognitive problems all increase when you're dehydrated. Sip water throughout the day to stay ahead of stress and bad moods. Keep a bottle of water with you at all times and drink some every half hour or hour during the day. If you don't like the taste of plain water, add a little lemon juice to make it more palatable. Vitamin C in citrus fruit is an antioxidant that fights skin-damaging free radicals and supports healthy collagen, a major component in skin.
Did you realize every day you lose water through your breath, perspiration, urine and bowel movements, which is why it’s important to continue to take in water throughout the day. For your body to function at its best, you must replenish its water supply with beverages and food that contain water. When it comes to water and appetite your body is sometimes unable to distinguish between hunger and dehydration. People who drink more water are less likely to have cravings and binge on junk food. It’s most important to consume water rather than other beverages whether it be sodas, juices or alcoholic beverages, many common drink choices have zero nutritional benefit. A can of soda can contain 39 grams of sugar, which equates to nearly 10 teaspoons of the sweetener. Packaged fruit juices are not any better. Alcoholic beverages are high in calories and contain no nutritional benefit. By making water your beverage of choice, you will avoid these empty calories and have a better shot at achieving your fitness goals. Consuming about 3 liters a day is enough water to keep you hydrated and to regulate your body to function at a normal and healthy pace.
Ashley LaMorte is a nationally certified fitness instructor and has been in the fitness industry for many years. Over the years Ashley has gotten the opportunity to instruct group X boot camps at gyms and train private clients from all walks of life, all over the bay area. She now has her own mobile fitness business LaMorte Lift. You can learn more about Ashley at LaMorteLift.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.