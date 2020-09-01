Dear Friends & Families,
It is with a heavy heart that I write to you now. We are living through a worldwide pandemic, wildfire season, evacuations, and loss of home and security for many. There have been tears and much reflection over what is important over the last two weeks, as we all survive the evacuation from the CZU Complex Lightning Fire. So many of our beloved friends and family have lost homes. It will be a time to regroup, rebuild, and to start over for many in the valley.
Our upcoming school schedule is meant to support students, families, and staff as they reorganize and return to their homes and places of work. Many thanks for your support, encouragement, and well wishes during this time of chaos. We will return stronger, and together we can rebuild our beautiful neighborhood and community.
A heartfelt thank you to the many, many people who worked diligently to save our homes during this fire. Firefighters, law enforcement, community volunteers, repair personnel, power & water employees and all the rest deserve our gratitude and appreciation for their love and commitment to the people and community of the San Lorenzo Valley. Bravo!
School Schedule
Aug. 31 - Sept. 4 Voluntary class sessions begin:
The school and teachers will check in with students and
families. Grade level and department teams may work
together to plan school or grade level activities. Voluntary
class sessions will be held to discuss current events,
upcoming activities, and online resource options for students.
Sept. 8 – Sept. 11 Schools will resume parent conferences, assessments, and material distributions for all schools.
Distribution of materials includes laptops, books, equipment,
and instructional supplies.
• Material will be distributed from the SLV tri-campus. The
specific details for each school and grade level will be
disseminated by the school.
• SLV Charter will arrange parent/student meetings and
distribute materials from the Quail Hollow Campus. Each
teacher will contact the students in their program.
• BCE will utilize the BCE campus is the area is open and
the buildings are operational; otherwise, BCE will utilize
the SLVHS Performing Arts Center to distribute materials
in a drive-up format (unless BCE school is available).
Sept. 14 - Sept. 18 Regular online instruction will begin. Information will be provided by each school site.
Sept. 21 - Sept. 25 Monday Specials begin:
• SLVE & BCE: Check in with your student’s regular teacher
• SLVMS & SLVHS: All students log in to their 1st period
class for assignments.
• SLV Charter: Each program will provide the weekly
schedule.
Update on Student School Meal Services in the County
The Santa Cruz County Food Service Directors have been working together to provide meal services for students impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.
Free Meals for Students 18 and Younger:
● If you have lost your home in the fire, you automatically qualify for free meals.
● If you have been evacuated from your home, you automatically qualify for free
meals.
All evacuated students will receive free meals but will be required to provide your school of attendance. You do not need your identification; just provide the school that you attend.
Santa Cruz County School Meal Locations:
Pajaro Valley Unified School District
Lake View Middle School
2350 E Lake Avenue, Watsonville, CA 95076
7:00 am to 10:00 am - Monday through Friday
Live Oak Elementary School District:
Live Oak Elementary
1916 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
8:00 am to 11:00 am - Tuesday and Friday
Santa Cruz City Schools:
All Sites Below: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm – Tuesday and Friday
DeLaveaga Elementary, 1145 Morrissey Blvd., Santa Cruz, CA 95065
Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Bayview Elementary, 1231 Bay Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Gault Elementary, 1320 Seabright Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Soquel High, 401 Soquel San Jose Rd, Soquel, CA 95073
Tannery Arts Complex, 1010 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Additional Support for Fire Evacuees
Evacuees of the CZU Lightning Complex fires are being offered three gourmet meals per day for the next two weeks provided by 1440 Multiversity, Operation BBQ Relief.
Meals will be served starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1st 2020 through Friday, September 11th 2020 not including Saturdays and Sundays. There will be 70 meals delivered to Felton Presbyterian Church for breakfast, lunch and dinner. These meals will be given out on a first come first serve basis. It is important that these meals only go directly to the evacuees from the fires.
Here is the address:
Felton Presbyterian Church
6090 HWY 9 Felton CA. 95018
Schedule for you to pick up food:
Breakfast 9am
Lunch 12pm
Dinner 5pm
If you have questions or need additional support, please contact Convergence SantaCruz @ info@santacruzconvergence.com
