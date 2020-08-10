THURSDAY
8/13/20
Parent & Student Orientation by School or Grade level
Schedule TBD by school site
Zoom
FRIDAY
8/14/20
Parent & Student Training Sessions
Schedule TBD
Zoom
MONDAY
8/17/20
Parent/Student Conferences, Assessment, Materials Distribution
Schedule by school & grade level
Zoom
TUESDAY
8/18/20
Parent/Student Conferences, Assessment, Materials Distribution
|Schedule by school & grade level
Zoom
WEDNESDAY
8/19/20
Parent/Student Conferences, Assessment, Materials Distribution
Schedule by school & grade level
Zoom
THURSDAY
8/21/20
Parent/Student Conferences, Assessment, Materials Distribution
Schedule by school & grade level
Zoom
FRIDAY
8/22/20
Parent/Student Conferences, Assessment, Materials Distribution
Schedule by school & grade level
Zoom
Latest SLV School Information for August
- Dr. Laurie Bruton, SLVUSD Superintendent
Dear SLV Family and Friends,
Greetings to all and I hope this finds you well. As we approach the opening of the 20-21 school year, I continue to hear from many of you with questions and concerns about the coming school year. There are so many unknowns for all of us that it continually causes feelings of anxiety, stress, and fear in everyone.
Please rest assured that the SLVUSD staff is committed to taking care of every student. This year, the theme of Mission Possible, means that we will do everything possible to help students be successful. It is a year of PATIENCE, CARING and FLEXIBILITY. We are committed to building resilience, confidence, and courage in students and staff. One size does NOT fit all, we understand that and will make every effort to provide students and parents what they need. We are teachers, and before anything else, we teach children, not subjects or grade levels.
We do not have all the answers and often do not even understand the questions that are constantly changing. Please give us a chance to begin the August Schedule, which allows for Parent & Student Orientation, these information sessions will help build a common understanding of conditions and requirements as it relates to school. Each school will also have Q & A Sessions to help parents and students navigate during the school year. Training and assistance with technology and online systems will be available to parents and students. Parent conferences will allow parents to meet their child's teacher. Please feel free to set up additional phone conferences, or zoom sessions with the teacher as needed.
The school year will be a learning process for everyone. The requirement is that the student attend class sessions and complete work. I have had numerous people say that they do not know how they can manage the online learning and work from home. We understand this and feel the same frustration. We will work with you to meet the needs of your child. We are all in this together and we will need to figure it out together. Patience, Caring, and Flexibility is required on both sides.
Finally, I have included a FAQ Sheet for 20-21 Online Learning. This was created to help answer questions that people have submitted to me. The information that is included is to the best of my knowledge accurate or as I understand it. As you are aware, there are conflicting information sources and things change quickly. If you have further questions you may email them to me and I will address them in an additional FAQ Sheet.
There will be Question & Answer Sessions (Zoom) at each school site to allow for audience Q & A with the school principal and I. That schedule will be during the week of Parent Conferences (Aug.17-22) and distributed in the next communication.
Lastly, thank you for your support for the staff and students in SLV. - Laurie
