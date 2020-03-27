With the County’s “Shelter in Place” Order for the COVID-19 pandemic the Chamber recognizes that the small business owners in our community are the ones being the most impacted. We will continue working remotely to serve your needs as best we can. If you need a Certificate of Origin stamped and signed or have any questions, please contact me directly at dreber@scottsvalleychamber.com
Our office is scheduled to reopen to the public on April 7th.
In particular, we’d like to hear from everyone in the business community ... such as restaurants and other essential businesses that remain open. The Chamber is a conduit and a voice for you to get the word out to our community. Let us know if your business hours have been adjusted and if there are special services, menu adjustments or accommodations being made for customers such as curbside pickups, etc.
Beginning today - Safeway will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from store opening to 9AM for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries. They are asking for customers help reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our small town.
For the community in general please support your small business owners by purchasing gift certificates. Now is good time to get a jump on your holiday shopping and support small business owners!
