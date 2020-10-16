In the fall of 2019, Scotts Valley High School Senior Seri Thompson was in search of a project to fulfill her requirements for the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award - the highest achievement in the Girl Scouts. Thompson learned about Siena House*, and knew she’d found the perfect opportunity.
Thompson was motivated by Siena House’s mission of helping pregnant women, postpartum women, and their babies. She worked with Peggy Kier, a longtime employee of Siena House to come up with a project that would be impactful to the residents. Kier suggested transforming an overgrown space in the rear yard of Siena House into a space that could be enjoyed by the women and babies, and Thompson got to work.
“I’ve learned so much from working to transform the garden: from managing a complex project to sending professional emails. It’s also made me much more confident,” said Seri Thompson.
Craig Waltz of SSA Landscape Architects agreed to donate his time to create a design that would provide an inviting outdoor space. Thompson’s next challenge was finding someone to donate the labor for the garden transformation. She began contacting local landscaping companies and was excited to find a willing partner in K&D Landscaping Inc., a company that performs commercial and residential landscape maintenance and enhancements. Jeremy Ross, K&D’s VP of Custom Installation personally oversaw the project to ensure its success.
Undeterred by the smoky air, it took a crew of three working for five straight days in August to complete the job.
Thompson’s garden beautification project was dedicated on October 3, 2020 as “Peggy’s Garden” - acknowledging Peggy Kier’s many years of service to Siena House. The garden is an especially welcome addition during this time of quarantine when Siena House’s mothers and babies have limited options for getting out and about. Siena House will be forever thankful for the hard work of Seri Thompson and the generosity of the following donors that made it possible: SSA Landscape Architects (special thanks to CraigWaltz); K & D Landscaping (special thanks to Jaime Strange and JeremyRoss); Bay Federal CreditUnion; Santa Cruz CountyBank; DigitalDynamics; The WintersFamily
*Siena House is non-profit corporation, Tax ID No. 77-0518866. Please visit SienaHouse.org to donate or for more information.
(0) comments
