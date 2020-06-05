Patrick Sweeney, soon to be graduate of Scotts Valley High School, has recently committed to pitch for CSU, Stanislaus. He has played baseball since he was five, and coaches refer to him as “a team player with a mid-80’s fastball and a devastating slider, pitching with great command,” great work ethic,” “smart kid who hustles,” “bulldog mentality on the bump.” Principal, Mike Hanson describes him as a “scholar athlete,” “known to have great integrity, “and his youth pastor says, “Patrick has a relentlessly positive attitude,” and “he lights up the room with his presence.”
Patrick earned the 2020 Presidential Award for Educational Achievement, the California Seal of Biliteracy, a Lifetime Membership in the California Scholarship Federation, and last, but not least, the Award for Compassion from the Economics Department.
Omega Nu and the Military Officers of America are offering him scholarships, in addition to his NCAA Athletic Scholarship from Stanislaus State. Sought after for his pitching by schools such as CSU, East Bay, Puget Sound, Cal Lutheran, Pacific Lutheran, Upper Iowa, and more, with some offering up to $29K in merit scholarships, Patrick accepted the offer from Stanislaus, close to family and friends.
Patrick intends to get a degree in Mathematics with a business minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.