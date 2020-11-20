Employers and Covid-19 Town Hall
Santa Cruz County Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall on best Covid-19 business practices on Nov. 20 from 2pm-3pm.
The presentation and following Q&A will focus on local business owner’s workplace management during the pandemic, with focus on local resources for employers and employees, the effect of Assembly Bill 685, and protocol following a workplace exposure. Health officials will use Microsoft Teams throughout the presentation.
Join the town hall through tinyurl.com/y4all7g9 or call in at call 916-318-9542. However, callers will be unable to access visuals or interact during the Q&A. Visit www.santacruzhealth.org/employers for more information.
Scotts Valley High School Blanket and Jacket Drive
Donate blankets and jackets at the Four Points by Sheraton in Scotts Valley this November and December for homeless in Santa Cruz County.
The Scotts Valley High School Junior Class put together the drive, which will be donated to Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs, a volunteer organization that shares vegan food with the community. They are looking for washed sweaters, blankets and jackets.
“It is very important to make sure everyone has jackets and blankets, because of how cold the weather has been,” Junior Class President Jeremy Goodrich said.
Drop off laundered items at 5030 Scotts Valley Drive, in the Four Points by Sheraton.
Email Goodrich at goodrichjeremy9@gmail.com with questions.
