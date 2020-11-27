Valley meal and food programs available for December
Various churches and organizations are providing free or low-cost meals to residents in the Valley throughout December.
Those locations are as follows:
Valley Churches United: Tues-Thurs 9-11:45am. First and third Fridays 9-11am are for seniors only. Everyone else between 10:45am-12:45pm. USDA Distribution Dec. 21, 10:45am-12:45pm. For SLV, Scotts Valley and Bonny Doon residents. Ben Lomond, corner of Highway 9 across from Ben Lomond Market. Call: 336-8258. Close Dec. 22 - Jan. 4.
Felton Presbyterian Church: Tuesdays at noon. Location: 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid. Call: 335-6900. To-go lunch.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church: Tuesdays, Dec. 22 and 29, 5-6:30pm. Location 5271 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. Call: 438-4360. Food Distribution (replacing Dec. 24 and 31).
San Agustin Catholic Church: Wednesdays, noon-2pm. Location: 257 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley (next to the fire station). Call: 438-3633.Food distribution. Dec. 23 distribution moved to Dec. 22 noon-2pm.
Operation Feed the People, Boulder Creek Community Church: Wednesdays, 5-6pm. Location: 13090 Highway 9. Call: 415-680-4281. Frozen to-go meals, groceries, essential living supplies.
St. John’s Catholic Church: Thursdays, 11am-1pm. Location: down from Rite-Aid, Highway 9 and Russell, Felton. Call: 335-4657. To-go lunch. Open Dec. 24 and 31.
Mountain Community Resources (a Community Bridges program): Thursdays, 10:30am-noon. Location: 6134 Highway 9, across from Rite Aid, Felton. Call: 335-6600. Food distribution. Closed Dec. 24, open Dec. 31.
GateWay Bible Church: Fridays, 5-5:30pm. Location: 5000 Granite Creek Rd., Scotts Valley, CA 95066. Call: 438-0646. Food distribution. Call for holiday schedule.
SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church: Sundays, Dec. 6 and 20, 2-4pm. Location: 9980 Highway 9, Ben Lomond, north of town. Call: 336-2228. To-go lunch and groceries.
Meals on Wheels (a Community Bridges program): $2.50 requested donation per meal. For age 60+ (limited exceptions). Call: 464-3180. Dining centers closed; all clients eligible for meal delivery.
Great Plates Delivered: Up to three prepared meals per day for qualified seniors. Call 454-4406. Through Dec. 8 unless extended longer by the State.
Grey Bears Brown Bag Program: weekly bag of produce to be picked up in Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton or Scotts Valley. Delivery available for homebound seniors. $30 annual membership fee, for age 55+. Visit: greybears.org. Call: 479-1055.
Except as noted, all programs are free of charge—Schedules are subject to change.
Deadline to seek Federal Disaster Assistance extended
The deadline to register for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance has been extended for those impacted by the August fires.
Those looking to apply for assistance now have until Dec. 11 to register with FEMA. Residents impacted by various fires in the following counties can apply: Butte, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare and Yolo.
To apply, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 between 7am and 8pm seven days a week.
