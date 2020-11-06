County releases debris flow map
Following the 2017 Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County, debris flows—fast-moving, deadly masses of mud, rocks, boulders and entire trees—around the community of Montecito resulted in the deaths of 23 residents.
To minimize the risk of a similar scenario following the CZU August Lightning Complex fires, the County of Santa Cruz, local partners, including Cal Fire and local fire agencies, and officials from the California Office for Emergency Services have begun planning to address the risk to residents from debris flows. With evacuations likely during the upcoming rainy season, residents are urged to “Know Your Zone” by looking up their address on the Debris Flow Hazard Risk Map, available at community.zonehaven.com.
While the entire CZU fire zone is an area considered to be at risk, county geologists have determined that thousands of residents face elevated debris flow risks and could face potentially multiple evacuations depending on weather conditions.
Assessments are based on geology, topography, burn severity and evidence of historic debris flows, among other factors, the County said in a press release.
If evacuations are ordered, all residents within evacuated areas should leave, regardless of the circumstances or location of their residence. Should a debris flow occur, access to impacted areas may be cut off, and rescues by public safety personnel may not be possible.
Debris flows can be triggered by short bursts of rain, and little can be done to mitigate the risk to communities in the immediate aftermath of a large fire.
Residents are reminded that they should not be locating RVs, trailers, tents or other temporary habitation structures onto properties that have not been evaluated for geologic risk. Doing so places individuals and families at risk for debris flows and other geologic hazards.
All residents are asked to sign up for emergency alerts by visiting bit.ly/3kUwMRn or by texting “SCR911” to 99411.
Residents should also download the CodeRed app for their smartphones.
In advance of any rain events, residents are also advised to tune in to local news, utilize weather radios or follow County social media to stay up-to-date on the latest information.
American Pickers return to California
American Pickers, a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” hosted by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, is planning a return to California in December, representatives for the show said in a press release.
Those with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques who are interested in appearing in the show should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with
photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
The press release said the show was aware of the Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines involved with filming in California.
“While we plan to be in California this December, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse,” the press release said. “Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.