A Santa Cruz man was arrested on Nov. 14 for driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash on Highway 17 injured him and his passenger.
Jacob Rush, 25, and his 24-year-old female passenger were taken to a trauma center with major injuries.
According to California Highway Patrol officer Sam Courtney, Rush was driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Highway 17 at about 10pm when he made an unsafe turning movement, causing the jeep to hit an embankment and roll over.
It then came to rest in the roadway.
The collision resulted in the closure of southbound Highway 17, and traffic was detoured onto Glenwood Drive for nearly three hours.
