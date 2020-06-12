The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is proud to announce the graduation and deployment of nine CHP canine teams, along with one canine team from the University of California, Davis Police Department. The certification of the new canine teams follows 400-600 hours of training.
Due to the current health crisis, the traditional graduation ceremony and skills demonstration was not held, but the Department does want to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the teams, while sharing the news of their successful certification with the public as they begin deploying to communities throughout the state.
“The addition of these highly specialized teams to our existing canine units is a win for the people of California,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Sending more handlers and their canine partners to patrol throughout the state, following their intensive training, will undoubtedly make a positive impact on public and officer safety.”
This is the second of two graduations in 2020 for canines trained in handler protection and narcotics detection, handler protection and explosive detection, or explosive detection only. The canine teams complete between 10 and 15 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy, depending on their specialty. The CHP officers represent seven different geographical regions, statewide.
