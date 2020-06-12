It is with a heavy heart, that we are greatly saddened by the unexpected passing of Captain Peder McElroy. Captain McElroy was 48 years old when he passed away suddenly Saturday night.
Captain McElroy has been with the Branciforte Fire Protection District for 22 years. He was a proven leader, selfless firefighter and EMT who worked diligently to serve our community. His positive influence will forever be felt throughout the Branciforte Fire Protection District and beyond. Additionally, he was a devoted and loving father, son and husband. He leaves behind a wife and four children.
We ask that you keep the McElroy family in your thoughts and prayers. He will be missed.
Further information regarding a service will be released as it comes available.
Rest easy Captain Peder McElroy, we will take it from here.
