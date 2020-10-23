Neighbors donate $6,400 to Ben Lomond Fire
In a show of gratitude for the Ben Lomond Fire Department’s efforts during the CZU August Lightning Complex, the Brook Lomond neighborhood donated $6,400 to the Ben Lomond Fire Department Auxiliary.
Chris Moran from the Brook Lomond neighborhood spearheaded the collection by simply leaving a flier at doorsteps in the area.
“A stream of grateful neighbors dropped off checks and cards in about a week,” Moran said. “We are so grateful to the firefighters of Ben Lomond, wherever they are.”
The neighborhood includes California Drive, Middle Drive, Jacobson Lane and Riverside drive.
Car parade celebrates 90th birthday
The community is invited to celebrate Walter Johnson’s 90th birthday with a car parade at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Felton. A Ben Lomond resident for 45 years, Johnson and his wife, Bobbie Johnson, were the first-ever couple to be married at St. John’s.
The car parade will begin at noon. Attendees are to enter through the back parking lot and must stay inside their vehicles.
Scholarship seeks ‘Most Valuable Student’
The Santa Cruz Elks Lodge is accepting applications for the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applications are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need. The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15 deadline.
Ranging from $1,000 per year to $12,500 per year, Most Valuable Student scholarships are for students pursuing a four-year degree, on a full-time basis (minimum of 12 semester hours), in a U.S. college or university. The Elks National Foundation will announce 500 national winners in April 2021. Learn more about the MVS scholarship at elks.org/scholars/ scholarships/mvs.cfm.
