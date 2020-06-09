The City of Scotts Valley, in an effort to support the economic recovery of local restaurants, has approved the use of Temporary Outdoor Dining.
Expedited approval for site specific Temporary Outdoor Dining is the goal of the
temporary approval process and submittal requirements are minimal. There is no
charge for the review service.
The City recognizes that each restaurant location is unique with some sites more easily adaptable to ready-made outdoor dining accommodations of tables and chairs, such as plazas or sidewalk areas. Other sites may require set up in designated parking spaces.
The primary review focus of the outdoor seating location and layout will be on safety as it relates to ADA sidewalk access, ADA parking stalls to remain available and all fire, traffic and building egress to remain safe, among other safety code requirements.
Temporary Dining Process - At a Glance:
• No City Application Required
• Basic Site Plan, Location and Business Contact Information Required
• No Review Fee or Permit Cost
• Shopping Centers Owners / Property Management to Apply on Behalf of Tenants
• Private Property Restaurants / Property Owner Approval Required
• Temporary Use Expires December 2020
• ADA Regulations - Compliance Required
• Expedited review by: Planning, Building, Fire, Santa Cruz Co. Health Dept., ABC (if serving alcohol) - Required
Anyone interested in providing outdoor dining in Scotts Valley on a temporary basis please contact: Brenda Stevens in the Planning Department at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.