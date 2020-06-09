Here are a couple of excellent links from other newspapers websites who posted more details about the shootings and those involved in Saturdays rampage that ended with one officer dying, and at least two others injured, one quite seriously. The Press Banner has an article in this weeks paper 6/12 and part 2 of that article will run 6/19. You can read the e-edition on our website as well in case you don't already have a subscription or pick up a copy at one of our drop points.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/article/Suspected-killer-of-Santa-Cruz-sheriff-s-deputy-15325771.php?fbclid=IwAR2SvMloTbImP8T3KH7FaS7yWq78SYhlwrVq7Ypp5twCjUmW4en-9zZx0Es
https://www.ksbw.com/article/santa-cruz-county-sheriffs-office-reports-active-threat-involving-shooting/32789232?fbclid=IwAR0HdDq6UnPWy2lat0feVVFx-z6ViQXeMVHVOhIR6arjfY6uDMcCm0YFXsU
