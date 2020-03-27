I'm not sure why epidemiologists decided to use the phrase "social distancing" to refer to "the conscious effort to
reduce close contact between people." Social interaction is likely what we need most right now - calling, texting,
video-chatting, emailing. Why didn't they use the term "physical distancing?" Please stay in contact with each other
in safe ways. Isolation can lead to a different crisis.
Kanda Whaley, Felton
In the last week - seems a lot longer, doesn't it? - I've found that when I go for a walk or to the grocery store or hardware store, I have a choice about how to react to other people. Along with the need to stay away from them physically, I can feel an instinct well up to fear them, be suspicious of them, and shun them. Are they sick? Will they infect me? I'm 68; will they kill me? But that is so unnatural and uncomfortable for me that I swat that instinct away and, instead, smile and say "hi" and maybe exchange a few words about our strange new world. That feels so much better. Let's not let this strange new world turn us all into strangers
Peter Gelblum, Boulder Creek
I need to express my gratitude to our incredibly wonderful mountain community and "Alex" at the Felton Safeway.
We have 2 of the 5 members of our family diagnosed with COVID19, both with serious underlying medical
conditions. Each of them has spent a week in ICU. By Grace they are now trying to recover at home. As a result, we have all been in quarantine for 3 1/2 weeks, we most likely have weeks to go as well. We are running out of fresh
foods, meats and dog food. Up in the mountains, we are out of the boundaries for any grocery delivery services; I've called them all. There is a waitlist for any curbside services. Wonderful neighbors are always offering their help, but I
know their hands are full now too as our world is changing quickly. As a last resort, I called Safeway in Felton.
Although they don't offer any services, I explained to "Alex" my desperation. I practically begged for a one-time
curbside service. He not only filled my order, he got the manager to drive him all of the way to our house! I left extra
cash out for him as a thank you. When he called to say he had dropped of the groceries, he explained he couldn't accept the extra money. He said "that's what we do." WOW. My heart is melted with their act of kindness. I have been living in fear of losing my husband and mother for weeks, emotional pain has been a constant. I'm so overwhelmed with emotion, I can hardly write this now. They don't know us, they could have stuck to "the rules".
Their act of kindness wasn't random, it was deliberate
Bridget Tapia, Ben Lomond
DO YOU LOVE YOUR HAIR DRESSER?
I love my hair dresser. I would love for her to have her perfect location and be there for me to get my perfect (in my mind) hair cut when the Covid 19 nightmare is over. I felt so bad when I texted her a message that I had to cancel my appointment. I'm over 65 and just had knee replacement surgery March 4. I was talking to my friend, Marilyn Morehouse and she told me, she plans to go ahead and pay her hair dresser, even though she can't get the haircut
right now What a great idea! I know not everyone can afford to do this, but many can. If you DO love your hair dresser (mine is Mara Brodsky at the Green Room in Felton, she's EXCELLENT!) then why not go ahead and pay them anyway if you can afford it?
You were already going to spend the money. I'm planning to buy a future hair cut every 90 days. Maybe I'll collect my hair cut, maybe I won't. But, if enough people do it, maybe we can help keep them in business!
Toni Norton, Felton
Surviving the Coronavirus
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding... We live in a new Coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries. Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
- Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy
- greens
- Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods
- Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
- Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Preston Daniels, Santa Cruz
