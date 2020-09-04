Valley Churches United Temporarily Relocated
Valley Churches United has been evacuated from their office and food pantry in Ben Lomond. A temporary satellite location has been established at the Holy Cross Food Pantry site, located at 210 High Street. Hours of operation will be Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Valley Churches staff will be on hand to connect with those in the nonprofit’s service area of San Lorenzo Valley, Scotts Valley and Bonny Doon.
The Valley Churches United phone line, 831-336- 8258 has been redirected so phone calls will be received. Donations can be made through PayPal at vcum.org, Facebook or mailed to PO Box 367, Ben Lomond, CA 95005.
ONLINE APPLICATIONS NOW AVAILABLE FOR HOTEL EVACUEES
The Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center is pleased to announce a new online application and renewal request form for evacuees utilizing the free hotel program managed by the State Department of General Services’ and supported by FEMA.
CZU Lightning Fire Complex evacuees not yet placed at a hotel may go to https://tinyurl.com/SCCHotel to submit an initial, first time application for hotel program assistance.
Alternately, CZU Lightning Fire Complex evacuees already placed at a hotel may go to https://tinyurl.com/SCCHotelRenewal to request a renewal of their seven-day reservation if they are within 24 hours of their reservation’s check-out date.
These links are also available at www.santacruzcounty.us/fireresources.
Applications should not be submitted more than once. Evacuees who submit multiple applications risks being rejected from the State program.
Once your evacuation order is lifted, you will be required to check out of your hotel the following morning even if your seven-day reservation has not expired. You must check out of your hotel once you are able to return home. Currently, repopulated areas do not include fire damage.
The repopulation process is ongoing, and evacuees should maintain awareness of current evacuation orders. If you have been evacuated, but have not been permitted to return home, you may remain in your hotel for the remainder of your seven-day reservation duration. If you are within 24 hours of the end of your seven-day reservation and are still under evacuation order, please use the online renewal request form to request an extension.
For a map of evacuated areas to see if your area’s evacuation order has been lifted, please visit https://tinyurl.com/y3zc8hpt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.