KUDOS:
Local Students Win Scholarships
BOB AND BETSY DARROW SCHOLARSHIP
Jalie Edgemon, San Lorenzo Valley High School
Chloe Palmer, San Lorenzo Valley High School
Isabelle Triulzi, San Lorenzo Valley High School
LILLIAN BURTON SCHOLARSHIP
Isaac Wallace-Menge, San Lorenzo Valley High School
SV Caregiver Support Group – Meetings via video chat and telephone
If a loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, a caregiver support group can offer you an opportunity to connect with others. In this facilitated support group, participants will connect with each other as they experience mindfulness practices designed to open the heart to compassionate caring and resiliency. Participants will discuss new information, share stories and discover a deepening connection with their growing caregiver community. Our Scotts Valley caregiver support group meets on the second Saturday of each month. These meetings will be held via telephone and video chat until further notice.
Date: Saturday, August 8, 2020
Time: 10:00-11:30 AM
For more information about this and other support groups in the area, please call 800.272.3900
GREAT PLATES DELIVERED – EXTENDED!
The County of Santa Cruz is pleased to announce that the Great Plates Delivered program has been extended through August 9, allowing the continued delivery of fresh, nutritious meals to older residents while supporting local restaurateurs and caterers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Great Plates Delivered supports vulnerable older adults through home-delivered meals, primarily funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The program currently utilizes five providers delivering meals to hundreds of local residents.
Seventy-five percent of Great Plates is funded through the federal CARES Act, with the State providing 18.75 percent. The County provides the balance of funding.
For questions or to enroll, please call (831) 454-4406.
A Democrat & a Republican face off July 19
A life-long Democrat and a life-long Republican will talk about building trust and finding common ground, as guests on Jill Cody’s “Be Bold America” radio program beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, on KSQD 90.7 FM. The program also will live stream online, worldwide, on ksqd.org
Guests on the program will be Kristen Collishaw, Chair of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party, and Andrew Hanauer, President and CEO of the “One America Movement,” an organization founded by faith and community leaders to address divisiveness in American society.
“Are we destroying ourselves?” Cody asks. “Our democratic republic is not sustainable when one American is demonized against another. There are powerful political, religious, corporate, and ideological forces that increase their money and power from the conflict, and it is not the average citizen.
“This show will be the first of several discussions between a life-long Republican and a life-long
Democrat that both share at least one paramount viewpoint, which is that our democracy will not survive if we don’t stop tearing ourselves apart from the inside-out. We are embroiled in multiple crises that demand all of us, no matter what political party, to solve. Our goal is to model how two people, with different points of view, might be able to bridge the political divide to reimagine unity.”
Kristen Collishaw is the Chair of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party and has lived in Santa Cruz County for 18 years where she and her husband raised three children. She was brought up in a household where politics and local issues were often discussed, and differing opinions encouraged and respected. Knowing that understanding both sides of an issue were important for a successful country, kept the conversations lively and interesting. A strong belief in America and all the opportunities that are part of this country have led her to be a lifelong conservative.
Andrew Hanauer is the President and CEO of the One America Movement, an organization founded by faith and community leaders to address divisiveness in American society. Under Andrew’s leadership, One America has launched projects that bring Americans together across religious, racial, and political divides to address race relations, opioids, poverty and homelessness and many other issues through One America chapters across the country.
These discussions will be moderated by Andrew Hanauer, who will guide the discussions to ensure they are productive, build trust, and find common ground. He will also explain the neuroscience behind why Americans are divided
