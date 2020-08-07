Many people are taking more than one medication, seeing more than one doctor, or have more than one health problem, making it essential that you and your doctor are aware of all the medications you take as well as understanding any possible drug interactions which may occur. When seeing your doctor, bring all your medications or a list of medications you are currently taking.
It is very important to read the information given by the pharmacist when picking up your medication. This information can describe possible drug interactions which often cause unwanted side effects to occur such as:
- Drug to drug interactions: when two or more drugs interact with each other such as a sleeping pill (a sedative) taken with an allergy medication (an antihistamine).
- Drug to food or beverage interactions: food can interfere with drug absorption.
- Drug to health condition interactions: taking the decongestant Sudafed when one has high blood pressure which can significantly raise the blood pressure.
- Drug to over the counter medication interactions: taking an antacid and drug together can block the drug from being absorbed from the stomach.
One common drug with drug interaction is taking an antibiotic and the effect it has on birth control pills. Medical literature says that antibiotics pose a very small risk of a woman getting pregnant. A woman being advised of this small risk may decide to temporarily use a back up birth control method.
Some medications are altered by what you eat and when you eat it. Food may delay or decrease the absorption of the drug causing it to be less effective. Some medications work best on an empty stomach which means taking it either 1 hour before eating or 2 hours after eating. On the other hand, some drugs work better when taken with food just after a meal. Your medication label will tell you how to take the medication. If there is no mention of taking it with or with out food, then it can be taken either way.
Patients often ask if alcohol can be consumed while taking medication. The general rule of thumb is that medication and alcohol taken close together may change the potency of a drug making it either less potent or more potent. The most potentially serious reaction is the combination of alcohol and narcotic pain medications, sleeping pills and sedatives. Many “accidental” or “suicidal” deaths we hear about in the media are the result of these drugs being combined with alcohol. I do not advise consuming alcohol while taking medication, but I realize that it is a fact of life. If drinking is done in moderation, then it is best that the consumption of alcoholic beverages and the taking of medications be separated by at least two hours.
In summary, when taking prescription medication carefully read the instruction sheet given by the pharmacist as well as the label on the container. This will help to ensure safe and effective use of your medication. And pay attention to any advice your doctor may provide you concerning the medication.
