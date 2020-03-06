The City of Santa Cruz reminds the community that political and other yard signs do not belong in blue recycling bins. Instead, they may be properly recycled when delivered to the City of Santa Cruz Corporation Yard, 1125 River St., from Tuesday, March 3, through Friday, March 6, during the operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yard signs may also be dropped at the City’s Resource Recovery Facility, 605 Dimeo Lane, any Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Most yard signs are made of mixed materials that are incompatible with the recycling collection system. These materials include paperboard, corrugated plastic and metal wire stands. The only part that can go in the curbside recycle bin is the paperboard sign once removed from the metal stand.
The metal stands pose a serious problem in the City’s recycling facility as they become tangled or jammed in the rotating machinery. The plastic signs are not accepted in the curbside cart because they are made of rigid plastic. Plastic signs and metal stands should be saved for reuse, delivered to the City’s recycling facility, or placed in the trash.
There are many options for reuse or up-cycle ideas for political yard signs. A local school or non-profit organization may be able to use them with a new message attached to promote a special event. The internet offers many up-cycle projects for corrugated plastic including birdhouses and lightweight model airplanes.
For more information on what may and may not be placed in City of Santa Cruz blue recycling bins, please visit www.cityofsantacruz.com/recycleright.
